Gallium Semiconductor, an innovative supplier of RF Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Daniel Artusi to its Advisory Board. With forty years of experience leading global semiconductor companies, Mr. Artusi will play an instrumental role in furthering Gallium Semi's strategic goals, expanding its customer relationships and capturing its market expansion opportunities.

"We are extremely honored to welcome Dan as a Board Advisor," said Kin Tan, Gallium Semi's Chief Executive Officer. "Dan's technical and business leadership experience at companies such as Lantiq, Conexant, Silicon Labs and Motorola will greatly contribute to our strategic development as well as our day-to-day operations."

Mr. Artusi's distinguished career in the semiconductor industry spans four decades across several senior executive roles at Motorola, Silicon Laboratories, Conexant Systems, Lantiq, and Intel. From 2015 until 2018, he served as Vice President in the Client Computing Group and as General Manager for the connected home division of Intel Corporation. From 2012 until its acquisition by Intel in 2015, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Lantiq Deutschland GmbH. He also served as an operating executive with Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm; as Chief Executive Officer of Conexant Systems; and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Laboratories. Prior to joining Silicon Laboratories, Mr. Artusi held various executive positions at Motorola Inc, including the General Manager of the RF and Wireless Division responsible for driving the development of LDMOS power transistors and plastic packaging. Mr. Artusi also currently serves on the board of directors of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), Minim (NASDAQ: MINM), on the board of privately held technology companies GenXComm, Inc., New Charter Technology, VisIC-Tech and on the Engineering Advisory Board of the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Artusi studied electrical engineering at the Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires (ITBA) in Argentina.

"Gallium Semi is an opportunity to guide and support a highly experienced team with a strong industry track record," said Dan Artusi. "I look forward to working with the team as they fulfill a global market need for innovative RF semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications."

About Gallium Semiconductor

Gallium Semiconductor's mission is to enable mass commercialization of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based semiconductor solutions for 5G mobile communications, aerospace and defense and industrial, scientific and medical applications. We combine the best global talents from engineering to manufacturing operations with experienced business leaders to cost effectively deliver the highest performance and efficiency semiconductors for next generation RF, microwave and millimeter-wave systems. For more information about Gallium Semiconductor, visit our website at www.galliumsemi.com

