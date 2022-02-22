Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - BluEarth Renewables Inc. ("BluEarth") is pleased to announce its U.S. affiliate has acquired the 247 MW Buffalo Branch Wind Project (the "Project") in Dade County, Missouri from NorthRenew Energy LLC ("NorthRenew"), an experienced renewable and sustainable project developer. The Project is expected to bring significant economic benefit to Dade County.

The Project complements BluEarth's existing portfolio of advanced development utility-scale wind projects in Canada and the U.S., which totals over 1 GW. In addition, BluEarth has a portfolio totaling approximately 3 GW of high-quality early-stage development projects.

"The Buffalo Branch Wind Project is a great fit to our portfolio as we execute on our growth strategy to bring more large-scale wind and solar projects into operation in Canada and the U.S.," said Grant Arnold, President and CEO of BluEarth. "NorthRenew is a high-quality experienced developer, and we are very excited to have worked with them on this transaction."

Garth Klimchuk, NorthRenew Founder and Managing Partner stated, "We are extremely pleased to complete this transaction with BluEarth. BluEarth's team has been great to work with and has an outstanding track record in the renewable sector. We look forward to completing many more transactions with them."

About BluEarth Renewables

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, independent, power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro and solar facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes 513 MWAC (gross) in operation, 800 MWAC (gross) of projects with power purchase agreements or offtake under negotiation, and approximately 3 GW future development projects. For more information, visit bluearthrenewables.com or follow us on twitter @BErenewables.

About NorthRenew Energy

NorthRenew Energy is a renewable energy development company focused on originating and developing wind, solar and energy storage projects throughout North America. NorthRenew's team has over 200 years of collective experience in all aspects of project development and construction , and has been involved in over 200 transactions representing more than 5,000 MW of generation capacity and $100 billion in transaction value across a wide range of renewables, traditional power, and utility transactions. NorthRenew is currently developing a portfolio of wind and solar projects throughout Colorado, Idaho, and Texas representing over 1.3 GW of capacity. For more information, visit www.northrenew.com.

