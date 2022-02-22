Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Adds International Branding and Distribution Expert, Ms. Chantal Bolduc, to Its Advisory Team

Will Spearhead Strategic Plan to Expand Distribution of the Company's Retail Branded Products Already Being Carried in 40+ Stores in Canada

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), is pleased to announced today that Chantal Bolduc has joined the Company's ranks in an advisory capacity and will be overseeing the Company's plan to expand the distribution of its retail branded products. The Company debuted the Kisses From Italy branded products on retail store shelves, in late November of 2020. Kisses From Italy's retail products include a gluten-free pasta line made with yellow corn, black bean, beetroot and red-lentil. Also available are various types of organic and gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash and beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice of vegetarian and plant-based as well as a product offering that includes Beyond Meat. Also bearing the Kisses From Italy brand is the Company's newest line of high-quality tomato sauces that are offered in an array of flavors such as Marinara, Rosee, Arrabiata and Kisses From Italy's pizza sauce.

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy stated, "In addition to Chantal bringing over 20 years of experience to the table, her well-respected reputation speaks for itself, among the players, in the distribution and international retail branding market space. I have had the recent pleasure of getting to know Chantal, and there is no doubt that her experience fully complements the Company's continued development of Kisses From Italy branded products." Ferri added, "With our products already sitting in over 40 stores across Quebec and Ontario, Canada, we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg and Chantal's experience will definitely be a leveraging factor to the scalability of our retail line of products."

Chantal Bolduc commented, "From the initial meeting with Kisses from Italy, I immediately noticed that all the elements seemed to be in place for successful retail growth far beyond current levels. The team players at Kisses From Italy have diverse skill sets that complement each other and, given what we have all gone through with the global pandemic, the Company has been able to maintain focus and a very clear plan of action with the retail space it has entered. I believe that the franchise concept, the menu offerings and products sold all have a place in the current market and bring a higher quality dimension with very affordable prices and presenting excellent value for the consumer's money. I am happy to be part of this very promising project and next phase at Kisses From Italy."

About Chantal Bolduc

For more than 20 years, Chantal has been involved in large companies with an international presence and has held positions in senior roles in the strategic management of purchasing, research and development and marketing, mainly in the field of mass consumer goods and food. Her experience includes working with large international chains and a well-known Quebec-based media company, Groupe TVA Inc, whereby she took the leading role as Purchasing Director for the Home Shopping and Television Boutiques. This included the overall marketing, managing, purchasing, product sourcing from international markets and development of the supply chain. Chantal has developed strong expertise in international business relations, import-export, mainly in Asia, Europe and North America. During her career, she has also developed a wide variety of national brands and private label products, many of which have been endorsed by celebrities that have been sold through retail venues, e-commerce, home shopping, B2B and B2C. Having acquired this expertise and her understanding of the market has given her a global vision of overall business and products, from the initial idea, inception, and to marketing, which has led her to a career in wanting to support companies by sharing her knowledge and passion for the retail sector.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company currently operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

