Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Appoints Thijs Spoor as Chief Executive Officer

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, announced today the appointment of Thijs Spoor, MBA as its Chief Executive Officer.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Thijs to the executive leadership team. His expertise and successful track record of advancing clinical programs, raising capital, and generating value for stakeholders will be a valuable asset as we propel Viewpoint to its next phase of growth," said Dr. Michael Schultz, co-founder and Chief Science Officer of Viewpoint Molecular Targeting. Frances L. Johnson, MD, co-founder and COO of Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, added, "We founded Viewpoint Molecular Targeting with the goal of bringing the best possible diagnostic and therapeutic drugs to cancer patients. Our achievements have been recognized through grant awards, peer-reviewed publications, and regulatory authorizations. As we continue to develop these agents in human trials, we are thrilled to attract a terrific team of people and are pleased to welcome Thijs as the latest addition to the team."

Mr. Spoor joins the Viewpoint team having most recently served as the President and CEO of KBP Biosciences, a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious cardiorenal and infectious diseases. While at KBP, Mr. Spoor led all operations for major fund-raising and IPO readiness upon completion and publication of Phase 2b trial data. He drove the company's small molecule clinical development programs including toxicology, clinical pharmacology, Phase 2 studies and discussions with regulators. Prior to that, Mr. Spoor served as the President and CEO of AzurRx BioPharma, where he led its spin-off, NASDAQ IPO, completion of animal studies, regulatory approvals and multiple Phase 2 studies. Mr. Spoor also served as the President and CEO of FluoroPharma Medical, which he took public, as well as a Health and Life Sciences strategy consultant to Fortune 500 companies at Oliver Wyman. Mr Spoor worked on Wall Street as an equity research analyst at JP Morgan and Credit Suisse where he covered biotechnology stocks and medical device companies. He started his career with a formal training in nuclear pharmacy which led to increasing commercial leadership roles in the imaging business at GE Healthcare (Amersham) in cardiology and oncology. Mr. Spoor holds a Pharmacy degree from the University of Toronto and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

"The Viewpoint team has done a tremendous job executing on its research and development initiatives and advancing its precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. I joined Viewpoint because I believe we have the potential to bring disruptive oncology treatment options to patients and physicians. I am really excited to have the support of such a strong board of directors and work with such a terrific team at Viewpoint to progress our robust pipeline and maximize the value across all stakeholders," added Mr. Spoor.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which should allow clinicians to personalize treatment to optimize patient outcomes. This "theragnostic" approach allows the specific tumor to be recognized and precisely treated; this approach has the potential to improve the efficacy and potentially minimize the toxicity associated with other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's Melanoma (VMT01) and Neuroendocrine Tumor (VMT-??-NET) Programs have successfully entered Phase 1 imaging, with Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors expected to commence this year. To assure patient access to these transformational therapies, the Company has also developed proprietary solutions for the safe and reliable supply of its isotopes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

