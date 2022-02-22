Phonak Announces New Virto Paradise Line of Custom-made Hearing Aids

STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces its best-selling Paradise technology is now available in its popular Virto line of custom-made hearing aids. This includes the highly-anticipated Virto P Black-the fully-connected in-the-ear (ITE) hearing device that resembles a modern earbud, and the super-discreet Virto P-Titanium-the world's only custom hearing aid made from titanium. Powered by the PRISM sound processing chip, Virto Paradise hearing aids deliver unrivaled* sound quality1 and are custom built for each person's ears, resulting in a truly personalized hearing experience.

The Virto P product line includes:

Virto P-312 offers Virto wearers unrivaled* sound quality1 and more connectivity options

With the industry-leading universal connectivity in Paradise technology, Virto P-312 wearers can stay connected to numerous devices including smartphones, TVs, laptops, Roger and more. Enhanced Bluetooth® capabilities allow for multiple Bluetooth connections with the ability to easily switch between two paired devices.

The universal connectivity found in Virto P-312 gives wearers the freedom to enjoy truly hands-free calling. Calls can be directly streamed from iOS®, Android or other Bluetooth enabled smartphones as well as computers via popular video conferencing platforms. Wearers can easily answer or reject calls with a simple push of the button, even if their phone is on the other side of the room.

Virto P-312 can also distinguish between streamed speech and music, a feature designed to optimize the listening experience.. The custom-fit hearing aids deliver unrivaled* Paradise sound quality1, including soft speech enhancement and dynamic noise cancellation features.

Virto P Black is the revolutionary hearing aid that looks like an earbud

Part of the Virto P-312 family, Virto Black was first unveiled at CES2020 and received multiple awards and accolades for its stigma-busting design that blurred the lines between a hearing aid and a hearable. Now in its second generation, Virto P Black builds upon its distinctive black design with the latest Paradise features and benefits.

Virto P-Titanium: the tiny yet durable custom hearing aid

Now in its third generation, Virto P-Titanium is the smallest custom-made Phonak hearing aid available on the Paradise platform. It remains the world's only hearing aid made from medical grade titanium. Each titanium shell is 15x stronger compared to the acrylic other ITEs are made of and this allows the Virto P-Titanium shell to be built up to 50% thinner. The result is a super discreet yet durable hearing aid that provides a truly custom fit.

"We're extremely pleased to now extend the proven benefits of Phonak Paradise to our custom lineup of Virto hearing aids," said Jon Billings, Vice-President Phonak Marketing. "The human ear is a powerful thing. With Virto Paradise, wearers can discover more of the ear's amazing potential while boosting their confidence and overall well-being like never before."

Fully customized for personalized hearing

Virto P-312 hearing aids are custom built using Biometric Calibration software, which takes into account the patient's individual ear anatomy to extract over 1,600 unique data points from the ear, resulting in a 2 dB improvement in directionality. Virto P hearing aids also feature Acoustically Optimized Venting (AOV), an algorithm that uses information from thousands of adult ear impressions to select the optimal vent style based on the ear's anatomy, resulting in less occlusion.

Virto Paradise hearing aids are available in a variety of colors, accessories and user options. They are available to order now via licensed hearing care professionals in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.phonakpro-us.com/VirtoParadise

References

*compared to Phonak Audéo Marvel

1. Appleton, J. (2020) AutoSense OS 4.0 - significantly less listening effort and preferred for speech intelligibility. Phonak Field Study News retrieved from www.phonakpro.com/evidence, accessed Feb 2021

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Sonova AG is under license.

IOS is a registered trademark or trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and certain other countries.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

