SNM Global Holdings: SNM Global (SNMN) Announces Global Clean Water Acquisition

SNM Global Takes On Green Technology

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, global advertising, media and film with a focus on identifying and developing new business opportunities, announces today that it has acquired 100% of Global Clean Water, Inc. Global Clean Water, Inc. has acquired the projects and assets owned and controlled by Opel Energy LLC., a revenue producing Texas-based oil company that has a licensing agreement with ROC Energy in the lucrative water cleaning space. ROC Energy is a company dedicated to the development of industrial clean water technologies capable of treating badly impacted water near oil wells, and any other polluted water, even water containing sewage and toxic chemicals.

SNM Global Holdings, through its strategic alliances and partnerships, targeted Global Clean Water, Inc. Global Clean Water, Inc. owns a license to a highly desirable ROC Energy industrial water treatment system. It is a proven and effective commercial water purification system capable of providing clean water to municipalities, oil and gas companies involved in drilling and fracking, and even third world nations who need to provide clean water for their constituents. Couple this with SNM's ability to deliver media and film exposure on a global scale, an added value for rapid expansion and adoption, and we have a natural synergy between the two companies.

Global Clean Water, Inc. saw the opportunity for SNM Global to accelerate its growth through the public marketplace, which allows GCW to fulfill its core mission more expeditiously. Conversely, SNM Global saw a high-demand, green technology that would promote shareholder value, while at the same time being a positive and responsible effort to affect change in the world. On the fiscal front, SNM Global's acquisition of Global Clean Water, Inc., and its large asset base, make it a very favorable transaction for the shareholders of SNMN.

"SNM Global's mission is to stay relevant with the times. We do this through film and entertainment, we do this through leading the charge on emerging technology that eases consumer demands, and now we do it more directly by helping people around the world get clean water", states SNM Global CEO Troy Lowman. "My thinking is that, through our global media platform, we can really raise the awareness of what Global Clean Water, Inc. is doing, which is an integral part of my decision to acquire the company."

Global Clean Water, Inc. management added a statement: "We are excited to join SNM Global in the next phase of expansion for our company. With our existing asset base and continued revenue capabilities, along with SNM Global's attractive share structure, capital raising potential, and global media footprint, we feel this equates to the right path forward for both companies."

About SNM Global Holdings:

SNM Global Holdings is a multi-media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be completely operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

