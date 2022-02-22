Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PHI Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PHIL) ("the Company"), a company that focuses on advancing PHILUX Global Funds, a group of Luxembourg bank funds organized as "Reserved Alternative Investment Fund" ("RAIF") and building the Asia Diamond Exchange ("ADE") in Vietnam. CEO of the Company, Henry Fahman, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"What makes PHI Group, Inc, so special?", asked Jolly. "I think what sets us apart on the OTC Markets is that we are making bold moves and commitments to capture unique, unprecedented opportunities with our hard work and dedication," said Fahman. "We have built and deployed valuable resources with distinct competitive advantages to create long-term value and points of exit for our investors," he shared.

"We have been working on the Asia Diamond Exchange (ADE) in Vietnam for the last four years," continued Fahman. "That will be comparable to the Dubai Diamond Exchange," he added. "We have also signed agreements to acquire two companies," said Fahman, adding that these include a group of companies called Kota Companies. "That company did about $50 million in sales last year," he said. "We are acquiring 50.1% of the company, so we will be able to consolidate its financials with our company's since we will have controlling interest."

Fahman then elaborated on the Company's agreement to acquire a majority ownership in a Baijiu Distiller. "That company sells to major names in the beverage industry," shared Fahman, noting that Empire Spirits, Inc., a US subsidiary of the Company, will serve as the holding company. "We have a very exciting strategy that should significantly increase its revenue and profitability."

The conversation then turned to the Company's share structure, as well as the potential for uplisting in the future. "With the Kota Companies acquisition and other things we have been working on, we are expecting to have the critical mass to uplist the company to the Nasdaq," shared Fahman, before elaborating on the Company's significant 2022 revenue potential.

To close the interview, Fahman shared his passion for the success and development of the Company, as they continue to grow and expand.

