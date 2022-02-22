#1 Ranking Highlights Positive Customer Feedback on Firstsource's Digital Solutions for Provider Organizations

Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, was ranked #1 in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software Services Report, and noted as a leader in the Eligibility and Enrollment Services category. The report is based on insights gathered from thousands of healthcare organizations including direct feedback from Firstsource's customers.

"The KLAS ranking is especially meaningful to us as it comes directly from end-users of our products and services," said Venkatgiri Vandali President, Healthcare and Lifesciences at Firstsource Solutions. "This is testament that the services we provide our hospital clients are truly best in class and quality. Our unique approach to eligibility enrollment eases the burden for provider organizations and ultimately improves the patient experience and outcomes."

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," shared Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The annual Best in KLAS: Software Services report analyzes data such as client satisfaction scores, benchmark performance metrics, and verified customer insights. The awards reflect excellence in quality and customer service for technology solutions and services that help healthcare organizations achieve better outcomes. The full report, 2022 Best in KLAS: Software Services, is available from KLAS Research.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL@IN), is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology and other industries. The Company's 'Digital First, Digital Now' approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 100 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. https://www.firstsource.com/

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/.

