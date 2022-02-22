Medical Aesthetics Market size worth $ 27.55 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Development of technologically advanced and user friendly products, increasing geriatric population, development of invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures are some of the factors that will lead the aesthetic market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Medical Aesthetics Market" By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Thread Lift Products, Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals And Skin Lighteners), By End User (Beauty Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, And Medical S.P.A.s, Home Care Settings), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Medical Aesthetics Market size was valued at USD 11.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.55 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Medical Aesthetics Market Overview

Medical Aesthetics is a subsidiary of medicine that mainly focuses on procedures and techniques to improve and enhance the skin, face, and body's appearance, texture, and contours. This branch covers the treatment of scars, moles, liver spots, excess fat, wrinkles, skin looseness, unwanted hair, cellulite, poker, and skin discoloration. The growing awareness of the products and growing demand for cost-effective aesthetics medicine and cosmetic surgery are the main factors for an individual to predict to target the market.

An increase in consumer spending on aesthetic drugs worldwide and the growing demand for surgical products anticipate mainly among the working population resulting in increased demand for aesthetic medicine in various countries. The market had observed a significant growth in the demand for aesthetics treatment. It is increasing in the numbers of doctors and surgeons where they provide safe and effective treatments for the patients by using new technological instruments. However, medical aesthetics have some side effects and risks during the treatment which may hinder the market growth.

Further, the Countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil have significant opportunities for players in the Medical Aesthetics Market. The demand for medical aesthetic instruments has been increased due to fast medical tourism growth, the growth of the adult population, rising incomes, and growing awareness about aesthetic specialties. Many specialists present in these emerging countries contribute to the development of the Medical Aesthetics Market.

Key Developments

In February 2020 , Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers) launched ClearSkin PRO, a breakthrough applicator featuring twice the power of previous solutions, resulting in visibly younger-looking skin.

, Sisram Medical Ltd (Alma Lasers) launched ClearSkin PRO, a breakthrough applicator featuring twice the power of previous solutions, resulting in visibly younger-looking skin. In July 2020 , Lancer Skincare launched the Pro Polish microdermabrasion device.

, Lancer Skincare launched the Pro Polish microdermabrasion device. In March 2020 , JW Pharmaceutical launched Initium, a hyaluronic acid filler, in the South Korean market.

, JW Pharmaceutical launched Initium, a hyaluronic acid filler, in the South Korean market. In 2019, FDA approved, Jeuveau, which is similar to Botox, however, available at a lower cost compared to Botox. The product is found to be effective in reducing wrinkles.

In 2019, one of the key players, Allergan, had launched a TV ad campaign for its brand, Botox Cosmetics for millennials.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Allergan-AbbVie, El.En. S.p.A., Anika Therapeutics, Allergan plc, Cutera Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Syneron Medical.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Medical Aesthetics Market On the basis of Product, End User, and Geography.

Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product

Facial Aesthetic Products



Thread Lift Products



Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners



Laser Resurfacing Devices



Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products



Laser Hair Removal Devices



Tattoo Removal Devices



Breast Implants



Energy-Based Devices



Nail Treatment Laser Devices



Mesotherapy Devices

Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User

Beauty Centers



Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical S.P.A.s



Home Care Settings

Medical Aesthetics Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

