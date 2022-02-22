Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting to Present at the B. Riley Radiation Oncology Investor Day

Fireside chat with newly appointed CEO, Thijs Spoor, today, February 22 at 1:30 PM ET

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company developing alpha-particle therapies and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer of Viewpoint, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Radiation Oncology Investor Day today, February 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM ET.

The B. Riley Securities Radiation Oncology Investor Day, being held virtually on Tuesday, February 22nd, is designed to provide insights into the current state and future direction of the radiation oncology field by bringing together innovative companies and independent experts. The event features fireside chats with key public and private companies working in the space as well as an expert KOL panel discussion. Topics are expected to range from understanding and overcoming supply chain and logistical challenges unique to radiopharmaceuticals, to the potential competitive and/or complementary roles of external beam and targeted radiotherapies.

To register and for more information about the event, please visit the event website.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which should allow clinicians to personalize treatment to optimize patient outcomes. This "theragnostic" approach allows the specific tumor to be recognized and precisely treated; this approach has the potential to improve the efficacy and potentially minimize the toxicity associated with other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's Melanoma (VMT01) and Neuroendocrine Tumor (VMT-??-NET) Programs have successfully entered Phase 1 imaging, with Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors expected to commence this year. To assure patient access to these transformational therapies, the Company has also developed proprietary solutions for the safe and reliable supply of its isotopes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

