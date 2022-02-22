The 40MW/60MWh Alaminos Energy Storage system is now connected to the 120MW Alaminos solar park. Both facilities were built by renewable energy developer AC Energy.AC Energy Inc (ACEN), the renewable energy arm of Filipino conglomerate Ayala Corporation, has energized a 40MW/60MWh storage facility at the 120MW Alaminos Solar plant, one of the Philippines' largest operational PV projects. Called Alaminos Energy Storage, the facility consists of two 20MW storage facilities that are planned to store power when electricity demand is low while also providing rapid power charging and ancillary services ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...