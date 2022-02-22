Danish Fashion Label 1 People by Jonathan Tjoa Algreen Is Leading the Way in Sustainability and Building a Better Planet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / 1 People is a sustainable luxury fashion brand that designs and creates timeless looks for stylish, tech-savvy, and conscious-minded women. 1 People make it possible for buyers to be both luxurious and responsible. Having Danish DNA, the company promotes minimalism, simplicity, and the joy of conscious, slow fashion.

1 People maintain high standards for all fashion products ensuring transparency throughout the process and ensuring all people involved in the manufacturing are treated fairly. The company focuses extensively on certifications and thorough checkups on suppliers to ensure happy working conditions of workers while making sure that sustainable practices are followed religiously. Artisans meticulously handcraft all products and provide a sustainable solution for women wanting more from their wardrobes. The company is sufficiently transparent in providing consumers with sufficient information to understand each look's efforts, sustainability ideals, and ethics.

Jonathan Tjoa Algreen wears the hat of CEO of 1 People and has extensive experience in building and scaling businesses. According to Jonathan, real change comes from consumers and companies that drive positive change. Today's world needs a significant shift to sustainability and ethical companies to survive and thrive in the future.

1 People have been reshaping fashion since its inception. Jonathan's ambition is to revolutionize business trends by addressing social issues while also serving people with high-end, sustainable products. Known for creating modern and chic garments that exude natural confidence, the brand is a pioneer of people and a plant-centric approach to luxury. There is no compromise regarding sustainability, and the company prides itself on its excellent and fair treatment of employees and suppliers. 1 People vow to reduce their carbon footprint and adopt a minimal waste approach while being safe for humans, animals, and the environment.

1 People is paving the way to a more socially responsible retail opportunity that can contribute to a better tomorrow for both the people and the planet. Jonathan and company are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in changing how business is done, encouraging eco-friendly products, and contributing to poverty eradication through the sustainable shopping experience, philanthropic services, and education.

Furthering the agenda of serving the planet, the company donates a fair amount of the profits to Business for Planet, a free program for the education and empowerment of new social entrepreneurs across the globe.

As the Danish sustainable luxury brand owner, Jonathan ensures that 1 People thrive on a 'people and planet driven' mindset. He prioritizes innovation, sustainability, equality, and diversity. And when it comes to leading the way in sustainability and building a better planet, luxury label 1 People dominates the social and environmental landscape.

