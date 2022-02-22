Ubiquity: Aigent.ai Names James Hewitt as CEO

Leading AI-driven solution for customer call centers taps accomplished fintech executive

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Aigent.ai, the leading artificial intelligence-driven solution for customer call centers, today announced it named James Hewitt as chief executive officer (CEO). Aigent.ai's artificial intelligence (AI) platform provides real-time, content-based guidance to call center agents.

"James is the ideal person to guide Aigent through its next phase of growth," said Ray Iglesias, founder & chairman of Aigent.ai. "He has been a transformational leader in global organizations across the payments, technology, and financial services industries. I am excited to see what he does as CEO of Aigent."

As CEO at Travelex North America, Hewitt led the firm's retail, corporate, and payments business in the region. Most notably, he secured and negotiated a partnership with Samsung Pay; launched a new state-of-the-art IMT platform, developed a new retail offering within Walmart, secured and negotiated a new business partnership with Copa Airlines, and drove the successful launch - jointly with China's WeChat -of TravelexPay in the U.S., introducing a new payment method at U.S. retailers for Chinese WeChat wallet holders.

As managing director at Citi, Hewitt co-founded Citi Enterprise Payments, led Citi's global merchant acquiring business in 52 countries, and led the U.S. launch of Google Wallet.

"This is an auspicious time to join Aigent," said Hewitt. "We are uniquely positioned to reshape customer service centers and the industry, which is not yet leveraging AI to its full potential and is ripe for change. I look forward to Aigent driving that change."

Aigent.ai is a live-voice customer service solution for large- and medium-sized businesses. Its AI-driven platform listens to all customer calls at once, identifies voice patterns, and generates live visual prompts to guide agents. Aigent.ai improves overall call center quality, resolves issues efficiently, deepens customer relationships, and generates and preserves client revenue.

"AI already is improving our lives and businesses," said Hewitt. "It certainly can be leveraged to improve customer service. By analyzing data and providing real-time insights, we can use AI to enhance interactions and create a better customer experience."

Originally incubated within Ubiquity , the leading business process outsourcing (BPO) customer experience provider for highly complex industries, Aigent was launched in 2017 and fully spun-out as an independent company in 2021.

About Aigent

Aigent is a live voice artificial intelligence Saas platform that quickly and easily connects to most existing premise or cloud-based telephony systems and provides real-time, content-based guidance to call center agents. Detecting opportunities during a live call, Aigent helps agents deepen customer relationships while supporting corporate client objectives to generate new and protect existing revenue. Designed for inbound and outbound calls; customer service, support, and sales, onsite, and work from home. Our platform natively supports English and can be customized to support any language.

