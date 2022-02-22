NMS Consulting, Inc.: AIO Energy Services Launches New Division

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / AIO Energy Services, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Veteran-Owned Small Business, and Minority-Owned Business, ("AIO") announced today the launch of its energy consulting and brokerage services division. This new division will focus on providing efficient placement of renewable and conventional energy into the wholesale/retail markets, advising businesses on energy sector matters, and working with them to interface with their utilities and municipalities. In addition, to support its successful launch, it has engaged global management consulting firm NMS Consulting, Inc., an energy and infrastructure sector specialist, to advise on its business processes outsourcing, business origination, corporate strategy, sector market expansion, and compliance programs.

The company name is an adaptation of the unofficial motto of many Marines, and stands for Adapt, Improvise, Overcome. AIO was founded by its CEO, Derek Stegall, a decorated disabled US Marine Corps. veteran who proudly served his country for 8 years, serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom 1 & 2, along with several other global hot spots. Following his distinguished service, Mr. Stegall worked within the industry and energy sectors upon his honorable discharge from the USMC.

"Recognizing the global shift to renewables and clean energy coupled with the continued dependence on conventional energy, I can't think of a better time to expand into energy brokerage services to establish AIO as the leading premier DVBE and MBE energy services firm." said, Derek Stegall, CEO of AIO Energy Services, LLC.

Paul "Jay" Purcell, Managing Director, Partner, and Head of the Global Energy Practice at NMS Consulting, will lead the project mandate team for AIO.

Mr. Purcell commented, "I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Mr. Stegall, on a personal and professional basis, for over twenty years. As a former Marine, it will be a pleasure to re-engage with Mr. Stegall on this remarkable journey to bring energy and energy services to businesses and to support the veteran and disabled veteran communities further."

