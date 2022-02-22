3D Metrology Market size worth $ 23.83 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.34% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The growing adoption of 3D Metrology Equipment by various industries, increase in R&D by metrology equipment manufacturers, application of IoT, are some of the factors boosting the 3D Metrology Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Metrology Market" By Product (Video Measuring Machine, Coordinate Measuring Machine), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Virtual Simulation, Reverse Engineering), By Vertical (Energy & Power, Automotive), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Metrology Market size was valued at USD 13.63 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 23.83 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2021 to 2028.

Global 3D Metrology Market Overview

The growth of the Global 3D Metrology Market is driven by the growing demand for luxury goods owing to the rising disposable income in emerging economies. With the advent of technology, there have been various significant developments in software-driven process automation and portable metrology equipment for customized services. Many industries are employing 3D metrology technology for highly accurate precision measurement solutions. With the help of 3D metrology systems, there has been a reduction in the overall time frame for product launches as well as product development costs. These factors are responsible for triggering the growth of the Global 3D Metrology Market.

However, some restraints are liming the growth of the Global 3D Metrology Market. The cost incurred for setting up 3D metrology facilities is high, and it may create setbacks for the growth of the Global 3D Metrology Market. Also, the dearth of skilled professionals to efficiently handle 3D metrology systems may hinder the growth of the Global 3D Metrology Market.

Key Developments

In October 2020 , Microsoft Corporation has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with ZEISS Group a leading manufacturer of optoelectronics and optical systems. The partnership is aimed towards accelerating ZEISS' services and transforming into a leading cloud-first digital services provider.

, Microsoft Corporation has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with ZEISS Group a leading manufacturer of optoelectronics and optical systems. The partnership is aimed towards accelerating ZEISS' services and transforming into a leading cloud-first digital services provider. In February 2019 , Thermopylae Sciences and Technology a leading software provider company has been acquired by Hexagon AB a leader in digital solutions. The aim of this acquisition is at adopting a 5D visualization application for the United States defense industry and government agencies.

, Thermopylae Sciences and Technology a leading software provider company has been acquired by Hexagon AB a leader in digital solutions. The aim of this acquisition is at adopting a 5D visualization application for defense industry and government agencies. In November 2020 , 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) Probe a next-generation Vantage Laser Tracker has been announced by FARO Technologies a leading global source for imaging, 3D measurement, and realization technology. This new technology is compatible with FARO VantageE6 Laser Trackers and VantageS6, which will enable users to measure, inspect, and build at a faster pace with higher accuracy.

Key Players

The major players in the market are FARO Technologies, Hexagon AB, GOM GmbH, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron Inc., Creaform Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Renishaw plc. Keyence Corporation, WENZEL Präzision GmbH, Zygo Corporation, and Mitutoyo Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Metrology Market On the basis of Product, Component, Application, Vertical, and Geography.

3D Metrology Market, By Product

Video Measuring Machine



3D Automated Optical Inspection System Coordinate



Coordinate Measuring Machine



Optical Digitizer and Scanner

3D Metrology Market, By Component

Software



Hardware



Services

3D Metrology Market, By Application

Quality Control & Inspection



Virtual Simulation



Reverse Engineering



Others

3D Metrology Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

