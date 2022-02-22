Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.02.2022 | 16:49
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review

DJ SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review

SThree (STEM) SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review 22-Feb-2022 / 15:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 22 February 2022 

Name of applicant:                                     SThree plc 
Name of scheme(s):                                     SThree LTIP, Minority 
                                              Interests and SAYE 
Period of return:                           From:        23 August To: 22 February 
                                              2021      2022 
                                              540,078 (LTIP) 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:           361,518 (SAYE) 
                                              465,624 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the   N/A 
last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
                                              0 (LTIP) 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):  1,848 (SAYE) 
                                              142,448 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
                                              540,078 (LTIP) 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:         359,670 (SAYE) 
                                              323,176 (Minority 
                                              Interests) 
Name of contact:       Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant 
Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  144634 
EQS News ID:  1285835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2022 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
