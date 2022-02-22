Partnership extends Fusion's native crisis management capabilities and enables interactive communication from one centralized platform

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), today announced a partnership with AlertMedia, the world's leading emergency communication provider. The integration will enable Fusion customers to identify threats faster during emergencies and critical events and leverage collaborative crisis communications to ensure more resilient operations.

More than 3,000 global businesses rely on AlertMedia's multichannel emergency communication system and threat intelligence to identify and respond to emerging threats near their people, locations, and assets. Using AlertMedia's real-time, analyst-verified intelligence and intuitive, two-way communication features, organizations can drastically accelerate incident response times and ensure impacted employees receive critical updates through all phases of an emergency.

The Fusion-AlertMedia Connector allows Fusion customers to quickly detect and respond to emergencies and other critical events before they escalate, communicate time-sensitive information to impacted groups, and confirm employees are safe with instant, two-way messaging that connects key personnel, third parties and customers in seconds. The Connector's multichannel notification capabilities empower businesses to streamline collaboration for an agile, accelerated emergency response and manage all employee communication in real-time from one centralized platform.

"Seconds matter during an emergency, which is why organizations need the ability to quickly communicate context and coordinate an effective response," said Jeff Branc, Chief Technology Officer for AlertMedia. "Through this integration, our joint customers will now be able to more easily reach impacted groups and ensure critical events are fully resolved-all within a single, unified interface-saving them valuable time when it matters most."

With the Fusion AlertMedia Connector, stakeholders can streamline how they collaborate across teams in an emergency to quickly mobilize the right response and keep their personnel, third parties, and customers safe and informed during a crisis event. Bidirectional data synchronization between Fusion and AlertMedia saves time and delivers the critical data users need in one centralized view. Seamless notification tracking enables stakeholders to identify critical gaps in their response strategies and adapt their responses in real time to prevent incidents from escalating and mitigate future disruption.

"In a crisis, it's imperative that risk teams have seamless access to the critical data, insights and communication channels they need to make smart, fast decisions that keep their employees, partners and customers safe and informed," said Paul Ybarra, CRO, Fusion Risk Management. "AlertMedia is trusted by many of the largest global brands to power their emergency notifications, and we're proud to partner with them to offer our customers a key integration that extends our native capabilities while keeping Fusion at the core of crisis management activities. As operational resilience becomes an ever-greater business imperative, Fusion continues to enhance our platform to provide the cutting-edge technology and services our customers need to build dynamic continuity into their resilience programs."

Fusion Risk Management customers can learn more about the integration with AlertMedia by visiting: https://www.fusionrm.com/about-us/our-global-partners/

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity and disaster recovery, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia is the world's leading emergency communication provider. Our award-winning, two-way multichannel messaging system and threat intelligence solution help organizations protect their business and people through all phases of an emergency. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses-including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart-in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005902/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Articulate Communications for Fusion Risk Management

Cassandra Pravata

fusion@articulatecomms.com

212-255-0081