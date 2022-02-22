Roermond, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Reflex Finance, a revolutionary ecosystem, has had its coin hit a $42 million market cap within days of its launch. $REFLEX is quickly trending towards the top 50 crypto projects.

According to the project's developers, $REFLEX is the only new token with a strong community and a transparent core team committed to creating value and engagement through multiple utilities.

The experienced Reflex Finance team is committed to continuing building on the fight for better tokenomics integration when listing on exchanges. The project backers recently listed their token on BitMart Exchange.

The crypto platform has also amassed nearly 5K holders in the first week alone and paid out $1.6M in BUSD rewards to users. $REFLEX is quickly hitting milestones.

Reflex Finance logo

Reflex Finance Staking is Live

Reflex Finance has rolled out its staking application. The function went live on February 17th, a day earlier than indicated, and 35% of tokens have already been staked.

The staking process is secure, as tokens are locked in a user's own customized Reflex wallet that offers a straightforward way to claim BUSD rewards manually. Besides enabling crypto enthusiasts to store and stake $REFLEX tokens safely, the rewards dapp also allows users to track the total reflections paid out, current holders, the $REFLEX price, volume, and market cap.

What Features Are Coming On Reflex Finance?

The Reflex Finance ecosystem will offer many more utilities that will be released throughout 2022. The project team is developing a customized NFT Marketplace on BSC where artists can mint and list custom NFTs for Reflex Finance and the community.

The project also plans to roll out its game-changing Legion Launchpad in Q1 of 2022 to give new crypto projects the best possible start to their journey.

Legion aims to offer unrivaled customer service and support. The Reflex Finance-powered Launchpad integrates other exciting functions, including accelerated buyback and burn, and CoinMarketCap/CoinGecko help to ensure tokens get listed faster.

The developers will also create a Play-to-Earn game and an Influencer Marketplace scheduled for release in Q2 and Q4 of 2022, respectively.

About Reflex Finance

Reflex Finance is an ecosystem that aims to create wealth for its users as it sets out to usher in the next generation of crypto.

Join the $REFLEX token's journey. To connect with the fast-growing Reflex Legion and stay updated on the latest news, check out the social media links below:

| Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube | Discord | Reddit |

Contact Details:

Ryan Bessems

Email: info@reflexfinance.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114430