Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the acquisition of Beanfields it is paying a referral fee related to the Beanfields transaction in an arms length third party (the "Consultant") in the amount of US$92,000 payable in cash and 564,000 common shares, each with a deemed price of $0.93 per share. The referral fee shares will be subject to four month hold period required under Canadian securities laws expiring on June 23, 2022 and applicable restriction under U.S. securities laws.

The Company also announces it has engaged the Consultant to provide strategic, acquisition and operational expertise as Boosh continues to expand. The Consultant will be engaged for a two year term and receive compensation if US$5,000 in cash, and 25,000 shares per month, provided that the share compensation will cease at the end of the first year of the term. All shares issuable as compensation will be issued quarterly in arrears and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

