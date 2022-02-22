Index: Adjustment of VINXBEURGI Index due to Rights Issue in Stillfront Group AB

The following information is based on a press release from Stillfront Group AB (SF, SE0015346135) published on February 21, 2022. Each right entitles the shareholder to 3 new shares of Stillfront Group per 10 shares held at the subscription price of SEK 17. The scheduled Ex-date is February 28, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045145