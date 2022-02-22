Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLG7 ISIN: SE0015346135 Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0 
Tradegate
22.02.22
17:23 Uhr
3,080 Euro
-0,045
-1,44 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STILLFRONT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0423,10618:40
3,0603,08518:40
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2022 | 18:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINXBEURGI Index due to Rights Issue in Stillfront Group AB

The following information is based on a press release from Stillfront Group AB
(SF, SE0015346135) published on February 21, 2022. 

Each right entitles the shareholder to 3 new shares of Stillfront Group per 10
shares held at the subscription price of SEK 17. The scheduled Ex-date is
February 28, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1045145
STILLFRONT GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.