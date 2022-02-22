DJ ENERGISME: Revenue growth in 2021 of 71.3% to EUR3.46 million in line with expectations. Acceleration confirmed in the second half of 2021: +106%.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: Revenue growth in 2021 of 71.3% to EUR3.46 million in line with expectations. Acceleration confirmed in the second half of 2021: +106%. 22-Feb-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue growth in 2021 of 71.3% to EUR3.46 million

in line with expectations

Acceleration confirmed in the second half of 2021: +106%.

Energisme (Euronext Growth Paris/ FR0013399359/ Mnémonique: ALNRG), SaaS publisher of energy performance, presents its activity for the year 2021.

Energisme recorded a turnover for the year of EUR3.46 million, an increase of 71.3% compared to 2020.

The company observes a strong acceleration in the second half of 2021, confirming the seasonality already observed in previous years.

The end of the year confirms the rise in sales performance

After a 35% increase in the first half of the year, the second half of the year saw a 106% increase in revenues to EUR2.2 million. This acceleration confirms the ramp-up of the commercial transformation and validates the company's strategy, confirming the interest of customers for the solutions developed.

This strong increase in revenues is the result of the implementation of contracts already signed during the Covid19 pandemic period and the signing of new customers during the year.

Strong growth for MRR

At the end of 2021, the signed MRR stood at EUR430,000, with another strong increase compared to the end of the 2020 financial year (+30%), corresponding to a signed MRR (2) of more than EUR5 million.

The year 2022 will allow the gap between the signed and invoiced ARR to be reduced and future communications will then be based on the invoiced ARR only. This gap is overwhelmingly due to start-up and deployment delays with certain customers in the troubled period of the Covid19 pandemic.

In January 2022, the company has already validated signatures for EUR25K of new MRR already billable. An amount perfectly in line with the roadmap set to achieve the strategic plan objectives

During this first month, the company has also renewed contracts with MRR increases with historical clients. In particular, the white label contract with the Legrand group has been renewed and extended.

Strong commercial activity

Confidence is now very strong with a robust sales pipeline for both N'Gage and Loamics.

The gradual end of the pandemic period has also allowed the company to accelerate its commercial prospecting with more than ten daily demonstrations to customers and prospects.

In the current context, Energisme is perfectly positioned to address the major pillars of its strategy by addressing the energy, industry and health sectors with a first success at the beginning of the year.

After 6 years of developing very powerful technologies, the company is now firmly committed to its commercial transformation and to accelerating its sales.

Important factors are reinforcing the market potential addressed with the entry into force in 2022 of the regulations on energy savings with the implementation of the tertiary sector decree.

The very significant increase in the cost of energy and the desire of companies to reduce their carbon footprint are also accelerating factors.

At the end of 2021, a distribution contract for the N'Gage solution was signed with the Schneider Electric group. Two initial contracts covering the real estate assets of two major service providers have already been signed, and other projects are under discussion with major retailers, manufacturers and office property companies.

At the beginning of 2022, the renewed partnership with Suez Smart Solutions will be expanded with an accelerated deployment of the N'Gage solution.

In the industrial sector, Energisme continues to set up pilot phases with major clients, including CAC40 companies, and is conducting commercial discussions after successful pilot phases.

For the strategic and sovereign health sector in France, the Loamics solution is demonstrating its interest for all players with a first contract with two hospitals and advanced discussions with other prospects.

A network of partners that is getting underway

The year 2021 has been a year of building a network of leading partners who have been able to test and validate the solutions for several months. The integrator partners are now starting to include the N'Gage and Loamics solutions in their offers to their customers.

The Loamics solution will soon be available on the French cloud service provider Scaleway to offer the market a completely French offer on hosting and data processing guaranteeing the greatest data sovereignty for all the company's customers.

The company's development strategy will continue to be deployed through the extension of the partner network during the first half of the year, in full compliance with the plan and the B2B2B strategy announced.

All these elements constitute important growth relays for the months to come and reinforce the visibility to reach the objectives of the AMBITION 20-24 plan.

Confirmation of the objectives of the "AMBITION 20-24" strategic plan

Considering these favorable developments driven by a successful end of 2021, Energisme fully confirms all the objectives set in its strategic plan "AMBITION 20-24".

As a reminder, by 2024, the group has set a target of EUR20 million in ARR.

This expected increase in revenues, combined with a reduction in current expenses, should lead to an improvement in results from 2022 onwards, with the aim of achieving a positive EBITDA by the first quarter of 2023. After this initial stage, the expected momentum of margin appreciation will enable the company to achieve a double-digit EBITDA (3) rate as early as 2024. 1. Monthly Reccurring Revenue' ou 'revenu mensuel récurrent 2. ARR: Annual Recurring Revenues ou revenu récurrent annuel dans le cadre du modèle d'abonnement appliquéà chacune des deux offres du Groupe 3. EBITDA: Résultat d'exploitation retraité des dotations aux amortissements. Taux d'EBITDA: EBITDA /chiffre d'affaires en %

ABOUT ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS software solution (N'Gage) aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, industrialists and property managers) thanks to data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform (Loamics) dedicated to the real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data. Thanks to the decisive technological and operational advantages of its platform, ENERGISME has built up a loyal following of large accounts. The solution is also marketed by leading players under white label. ENERGISME (ISIN Code: FR0013399359/ Mnemonic: ALNRG) has been listed since July 2020 on the Euronext Growth market.

ENERGISME is a company eligible for the PEA-PME, and is also qualified as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

More information on: https://energisme.com/en/investors/

Contacts

ENERGISME Press relation Investor's relation Sandrine Cauvin Jennifer Jullia /Loris Daougabel Stephane Ruiz investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr/ldaougabel@actifin.fr sruiz@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 26

