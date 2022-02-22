Cannapreneur Partners: Joint Operations Sponsors and Donates to Operation Airborne - Raising Awareness for Veteran Suicide Prevention

ROWLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / In an effort to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention, Joint Operations donates to the Operation Airborne fundraiser. The fundraiser, hosted by Project Sapient, 22Mohawks and W&R vets, aims to raise $25,000 by the end of the month to donate to the cause. In addition to veteran suicide prevention, Joint Operations hopes to raise awareness on the detrimental effects that PTSD has on veterans and how they can get an effective treatment that they deserve.

Operation Airborne will deploy out of Boston, Massachusetts, and will be heading down the East Coast to Dunnellon, Florida, at X-35 Airborne School. Once arrived, the ten participating veterans will receive five days of Airborne School training and then will participate in five jumps. Two of these jumps will take place from the U17 and the other three from C47.

The effort will be joined by Joint Operation founder, Bill Duggan, who will be actively participating in the jumps as well as combat stress training. Bill Duggan is a U.S. Army veteran and retired law enforcement officer, so he understands how important veteran mental health is and why our nation needs to be more aware of the impact of PTSD on veterans. He hopes to bring heightened awareness to this cause with his participation.

Joining the operation is Samantha Case, Psy.D, who is a clinical psychologist and founder of Combat Stress Reaction Training (CSRT) and Project Resilience. Case will be providing a three-day psychoeducational lecture on various aspects regarding trauma and PTSD and how they contribute to suicide rates among the veteran community. Veterans will be encouraged to actively participate in the conversation, which will include a Q&A.

Project Sapient, 22 Mohawks, and Joint Operations came together during Project Sapient's Vet2Vet event at Clery's Restaurant in the Back Bay area of Boston. Later on, Project Sapient invited Joint Operations onto their podcast to bring awareness to the well-being of the veteran community.

One of the leading members of the campaign, Ayman Kafel, stated: "Project Sapient and 22 Mohawks are proud to partner with Joint Operations during Operation Airborne for vets. We are all aligned to bring suicide awareness, traumatic brain injury awareness, and advocation for veterans."

When asked about the progress of the campaign, Joint Operations founder, Bill Duggan, stated: "We are close to reaching our goal financially so we can fund the entire campaign. I know times are tough but any amount will be greatly appreciated. For those who have already donated, thank you so much." Those who wish to contribute to the Operation Airborne fundraiser for veteran suicide prevention can donate here: https://wandrvets.givecloud.co/ .

