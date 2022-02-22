DJ Fastest, Cheapest DeFi Trades with No Front Running Now Possible via Telos

Joining Sushiswap, Elk Finance and Omnidex on the Telos tEVM is the Hot to Trot Decentralized Exchange, Zappy

The Telos Blockchain's (ticker: Tlos) recently launched non-Ethereum Fork Virtual Machine (tEVM) has already become home to multiple decentralized exchanges, Zappy being the latest. Running on the full layer 1 power of the Telos Blockchain, every single one of these DeFi platforms are more robust than ever. Telos provides DeFi platforms with a utopian trading environment in which traders gain access to the cheapest and fastest trades by many multiples.

Here is video proof of Telos having the cheapest and fastest trades.

Telos vs Fantom

Telos vs Avalanche vs Binance Smart Chain vs Ethereum

* Sub-Dollar trades can be profitable via DeFi on the tEVM.

"Uniquely, the tEVM has instant transactions with fixed nano-sized gas fees that do not move linearly with the Tlos coin price. This uniqueness makes the tEVM consistently sustainable for DeFi traders of all sizes."

Justin Giudici, Acting CEO at Telos Foundation.

By default, the tEVM also fully protects traders from any Front Running or Miner Extracted Value (Mev). Potentially saving DeFi traders billions of dollars. Unfortunately, even to this day, not enough traders understand that without their knowledge or consent, these two unethical practices are commonly separating them from their potential profits. These are highly unethical practices, and they are plaguing all of DeFi. With that noted, it should echo that DeFi trades are 100% insulated from any Front Running or Mev on Telos.

Telos tEVM was built from the ground up. Not just forking off the Ethereum source code and the tEVM compiles with the same outcomes using its own source code and layer 1 mainnet. One of the huge benefits of Telos is that unlike Ethereum, the mempool cannot be reorganized in any way. The Telos protocol is strictly a first in first out design. This concept along with strict governance and half second blocktimes makes Front Running impossible on the Telos Network. In fact, Defi without Front Running / MEV only exists on Telos. Defi and NFT traders would benefit by understanding that the entire Ethereum network, its layer 2s, and all the Ethereum forks are literally plagued by Front Running / Mev. Whales, Institutions and large trades in general are all highly targeted on these other networks.

Arbitrage and Speed Advantage

Telos has half a second blocktimes and is the fastest 3rd generation layer 1 blockchain with an EVM, by many multiples. These ludicrous speeds along with Telos' massive capacity (hundreds of millions per day) makes transactions on Telos simply instant. Having access to instant transactions in a landscape in which other platforms coexist that are making transactions 50+ times slower creates a lot of opportunity for savvy traders. With Telos, a savvy trader could easily make multiple trades before a single trade is ever made via another EVM network. This speed advantage allows traders to simply enter or exit out of a position before other traders using other networks. A trader can also take advantage of cross platform and cross Dex price differences via arbitrage. In DeFi, faster is simply a massive advantage and not getting targeted in a mempool for miners' tax / front running should be the industry standard. Why would any trader want to be the victim of Front Running? They wouldn't! Insulate from Front Running and obtain the fastest, cheapest DeFi trades simply by selecting the Telos EVM as your Network.

