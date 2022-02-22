Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that due to technical challenges, its previously scheduled webcast on its Electrification growth initiative has been rescheduled for later today, February 22, 2022.

Sensata will now host its Teach-In describing its Electrification growth initiative, including market drivers, products and applications in various markets, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Eastern Time.

To access Sensata's Electrification Teach-In, please click: https://vimeo.com/event/1876443

We encourage you to join us to learn more about how the important Megatrend of Electrification will enable Sensata to drive growth in all our markets. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

