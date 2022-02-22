Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Health's Chief Marketing Officer Marvin Segel, Son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel to Appear Today on the Digital Stock & Investment News Network Rich TV Live at 1:00 PM ET

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) announced today that its' Chief Marketing Officer Marvin Segel, son of QVC founder Joseph Segel to appear today on the Digital Stock & Investment News Network Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air this afternoon at 1 PM ET on Rich TV Live and will be available on Emergent's social media platforms shortly thereafter.

Segel will discuss his background, past track record, business and entrepreneurial success, status of Emergent, his role, key goals and milestones for the next 12 months as well as other potential opportunities available to Emergent.

ABOUT RICH TV LIVE

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent Health Corp. develops and sells emerging health technologies, nutraceuticals, and phytonutritionals along with content to educate the consumer on a healthier lifestyle. Its products comprise Vita-Stim, a nutrient that enhances the immune system, nourishes stem cells, and maintains health; Neuvitale, which nourishes stem cells and acts as a methyl donor to protect DNA; Hungarest, a diet aid that controls appetite in the brain and stomach (combined with a proper diet and exercise program); EmergentO2, water oxygenator, which increases oxygen in the blood stream; and products for reducing facial wrinkles. The company distributes its products through health food stores, pharmacies, online and various other retail outlets throughout the United States and internationally. PharmaZu Corp., its newly acquired subsidiary is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent Health does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat or prevent/cure any disease. Always consult with your doctor before taking any new product.

