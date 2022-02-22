Regulatory News:

OVHcloud (Paris:OVH) is extending its data storage solution portfolio by providing its customers with a new storage offering for unstructured data. High Performance Object Storage combines high performance and scalability with a transparent and ultra-competitive pricing model. It meets the requirements of Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, as well as being suitable for e-commerce and streaming platforms.

The vast amount of data being created is growing exponentially each year, and by 2025, 80% of global data will be unstructured data1. As organizations adopt a cloud-native approach, in order to modernize their information systems or build new applications, they face many challenges. These include managing the complexity inherent in unstructured data, storing massive amounts of data whilst controlling their associated costs, and delivering the performance required by applications that utilize this data.

High performance to meet business requirements

High Performance Object Storage offers organizations high performance, highly scalable storage at a competitive price. Specifically designed for Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), and applications that require high throughput and low latency, the solution is equally well suited for static data such as documents and media content.

High Performance Object Storage can store massive amounts of data and scale up quickly to one petabyte, at an excellent price/performance ratio. The pricing model is completely transparent to the customer: €25 excl. tax per terabyte per month, €0.01 excl. tax per outbound gigabyte, while API requests and private outbound traffic are included without any extra charge. Easy to access, the solution is fully available through the S3 API and the OVHcloud Customer Panel.

A storage solution that maintains data sovereignty and privacy

With over two decades of expertise in digital infrastructure services, OVHcloud has developed an industrial model that preserves the technological and operational sovereignty of customers, while deploying environmentally friendly and resource-efficient technologies. Designed and engineered in the Group's own data centers, all OVHcloud solutions guarantee total data reversibility and immunity to extraterritorial laws. The infrastructure operated by OVHcloud meets the highest security and data protection standards, in line with the ISO 27001 certification, as well as GDPR compliance. Like all the leading European cloud provider's solutions, High Performance Object Storage features an industry leading price/performance ratio and allows organizations to maintain control of their cloud strategy with predictable pricing and eventually the choice of data location.

Availability

High Performance Object Storage is already available in the Strasbourg data center (France). The service will be deployed in Gravelines (France) by April 2022. It will be available internationally in OVHcloud's Canadian-based and US data centers in May 2022.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain-from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 130 countries. OVHcloud now offers its customers latest-generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

