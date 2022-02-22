Dubai, UAE--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Welups Identity Blockchain aims to combat the rising frequency of internet scams and frauds practically effecting every industry. Blockchain technology can identify individuals to lessen the danger of identity theft or hacks. The Welups Blockchain team came up with the notion of providing a user-friendly In addition, the Welups platform has a bright future supported by a team of industry professionals that is constantly expanding.





Its native token, WELUPS, is listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. Welups is a unique Identity Blockchain platform with its native coin. Many cryptocurrency exchanges, including Lbank, XT.com, Hoo, Indoex, DigiFinex, and most recently LATOKEN, have featured it as well.

Welups' Identity Blockchain technology offers security for social media users and other platforms by providing each person with a unique identity. As a result, frauds and hacks may be avoided across all sectors. Based on two of today's most important technologies, Blockchain and Identity, this platform offers a wealth of possibilities for cryptocurrency investors and holders alike.

Welups blockchain also acts as Ethereum, Tron, and Solana bridging. As data flows across a network of organizations, blockchain may assist to increase trust, security, transparency, and the ability to follow data as it does so. It is directly proportional to an individual's sense of identity where they are able to execute their rights and responsibilities in modern society.

The Welups Blockchain has been designed to have integrated capabilities for decentralized exchanges (DEX) and decentralized financial (DeFi) systems. Because of the dispersion of power, no organization may be considered a potential target for hacking attacks.

Vugo, Moongle, IDshare, Dr.Nee, and many more projects are found on the Welups blockchain. WELUPS has attracted tens of thousands of community developers to design, implement, and manage Dapps on the blockchain because of its exceptional performance, security, and low fee. Open-source development marketplaces, distributed developer tools and crypto-economic systems may be implemented with current technologies.

Notably, trusted digital identities enable a person or device to confirm that they are using a service, hence facilitating the smooth operation of digital interactions. There is a large community behind Welups Blockchain, which has expanded significantly since its inception.

With all these advantages, WELUPS price will reach great height. To note, WELUPS is one of the worthy investments to make, as it is the most potential crypto. Let's make Welups communities bigger and widespread the WELUPS

About Welups

Welups is the first blockchain-based Identity platform in the digital world for identity verified social media applications, digital banking, credit services, entertainment and all of the other key services for a future society in the digital world. The platform has been created to be compatible with a broad variety of other technical solutions.

Welups is a feasible alternative to the existing decentralized networks because of its remarkable high-performance scalability. As the world's first platform based on IDShare and new blockchain technology, Welups brings a revolution in Blockchain Identity Management as well as NFT and digital asset management to create a truly decentralized internet, E-commerce, and life services.

