The Northern Road Link: Indigenous Communities and Stakeholders Invited to Engage on the Northern Road Link Project

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Marten Falls First Nation (MFFN) and Webequie First Nation (WFN), as co-proponents of the Northern Road Link Project (the project), are inviting Indigenous communities and stakeholders to learn about and provide comments on the project through a virtual open house and two live events.

Two live virtual events are being held to present a live presentation and question-and-answer period for interested parties on the Environmental Assessment (EA) study and elements of the Draft Terms of Reference (ToR). The live events will consist of a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period with project team members. There will be an opportunity to submit questions and provide feedback via a questionnaire during and after the event to support the consultation efforts.

The first event is held exclusively for Indigenous communities to better understand the project and provide input. The Indigenous Community live event will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, starting at 6:00 pm. The second live event is open to the public to allow all interested parties and stakeholders to learn more about the project and provide comments. The Public Open House will take place Thursday, February 24, 2022, starting at 6:00 p.m. Interested participants can access both events at the URL: www.northernroadlink.ca/stream. Recordings of both events will be made available on the project website.

In addition to the live events, a virtual open house portal opened on February 9, 2022. The virtual open house contains display material and information about the project, including the EA and the Draft ToR. Visitors can provide comments in the virtual portal on each display board until February 25, 2022. Interested participants can access the virtual portal at the URL: www.northernroadlink.ca/vropenhouse.

As Indigenous proponents, MFFN and WFN encourage and welcome the participation of Indigenous communities and other interested parties in the virtual open house and live events. Information gathered through these engagements will be used to refine the Draft ToR and gather information to inform the EA. Indigenous communities and the public were invited to participate in early engagement on the Draft ToR for a 45-day period beginning November 24, 2022. In light of new COVID restrictions during this period, the project provided an additional 23 days, closing the comment period on January 31, 2022, to provide more time for Indigenous communities to review and provide comments.

The proponents will continue to review comments on the Draft ToR before its final submission to the Ontario Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks (MECP), which is anticipated to be submitted in Spring 2022. The Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will decide to approve, approve with amendments, or reject the ToR under the Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990, c. E.18. If approved, the Proposed ToR will serve as a framework for the preparation and review of the EA for the proposed Project.

For information on the study progress and updates, and to review the Draft ToR, please visit the Northern Road Link website at www.northernroadlink.ca.

