Now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, the Sysdig platform gives Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes users a unified view of the risk, compliance, and performance of cloud-native applications

Sysdig, the unified container and cloud security leader, announced today that the Sysdig platform has been extended to support Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). With Sysdig, a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN),Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes (OKE) users gain a unified view of the risk, health, compliance, and performance of cloud-native applications. The Sysdig platform is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and, in addition to OKE monitoring, supports runtime security and host vulnerability scanning with Oracle Linux distributions (UEH and RHCK).

"In cloud-native environments, tools built on open standards can help empower modern application development. With the Sysdig platform on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, customers can easily reap the benefits of a proven open source-based security solution to help achieve their business goals," Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Oracle.

Application development is transforming with the move to CI/CD, containers, and Kubernetes. DevOps and security teams are quickly realizing that traditional security tools cannot keep up with cloud-native architectures. With modern microservices, runtime security becomes a priority. The recent Sysdig 2022 Cloud-Native Security and Usage Report found that 59 percent of companies deploy at least once every few days. At the same time, 44 percent of containers live less than five minutes. With continuous deployment and a massively shortened lifespan, integrating vulnerability management into the software development lifecycle and having access to container data after it is gone for threat investigation is imperative.

The Sysdig platform provides security to confidently run containers, Kubernetes, and cloud services.

Sysdig Provides:

Host and Image Scanning: Organizations can manage security risk by finding and fixing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations early in the DevOps process. Sysdig continuously scans images in registries, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Registry, CI/CD pipelines, and in production.

Organizations can manage security risk by finding and fixing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations early in the DevOps process. Sysdig continuously scans images in registries, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Registry, CI/CD pipelines, and in production. Runtime Security: Sysdig enables organizations to detect threats at runtime without impacting performance. Out-of-the-box rules based on Falco, the open source standard for cloud-native threat detection, help teams quickly secure running workloads.

Sysdig enables organizations to detect threats at runtime without impacting performance. Out-of-the-box rules based on Falco, the open source standard for cloud-native threat detection, help teams quickly secure running workloads. Network Security: Sysdig helps Oracle users implement a Zero Trust approach to container security, with visualizations and auditing of network traffic between pods, services, and applications inside OKE.

Sysdig helps Oracle users implement a Zero Trust approach to container security, with visualizations and auditing of network traffic between pods, services, and applications inside OKE. Kubernetes Container Monitoring: With Sysdig, cloud teams receive automatic alerts and detailed health and performance information, including golden signals for clusters, deployments, namespaces, and workloads. Deep visibility into container activity enriched with cloud and Kubernetes context allows teams to manage the complexity of a containerized ecosystem.

With Sysdig, cloud teams receive automatic alerts and detailed health and performance information, including golden signals for clusters, deployments, namespaces, and workloads. Deep visibility into container activity enriched with cloud and Kubernetes context allows teams to manage the complexity of a containerized ecosystem. Cloud Service Monitoring with Full Prometheus Compatibility: With native support for PromQL and Prometheus metrics, Sysdig enables teams to use the industry standard developers prefer, without running into scaling challenges. Out-of-the-box dashboards display metrics from cloud services, databases including Oracle Database and other key components in the application environment.

With native support for PromQL and Prometheus metrics, Sysdig enables teams to use the industry standard developers prefer, without running into scaling challenges. Out-of-the-box dashboards display metrics from cloud services, databases including Oracle Database and other key components in the application environment. Continuous Compliance: With Sysdig, teams can save time and money as passing compliance audits can be costly. Organizations can continuously validate compliance using out-of-the-box rules mapped against common compliance frameworks including PCI, NIST, and CIS benchmarks.

With Sysdig, teams can save time and money as passing compliance audits can be costly. Organizations can continuously validate compliance using out-of-the-box rules mapped against common compliance frameworks including PCI, NIST, and CIS benchmarks. Incident Response, Troubleshooting, and Forensics: Sysdig enables teams to correlate system, user, and container activity with a forensics workflow to understand the impact of security breaches. Oracle users can analyze incidents even after containers are gone to accelerate incident response and recover quickly.

"As customer demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services expands worldwide, the need for cloud-native security and visibility tools to aid in protecting workloads is also growing. We're excited to work with Oracle to bring a consistent approach to security, compliance, and monitoring that will help Oracle users confidently scale services in the cloud," said Phil Williams, Vice President of Corporate Development and Alliances, Sysdig.

Sysdig's Commitment to Open Source

Sysdig was founded as an open source company and the Sysdig platform was built on an open source foundation to address the security challenges of modern cloud applications. Open source Sysdig and Falco are projects that were created by Sysdig to leverage deep visibility as a foundation for security, and they have become standards for container and cloud threat detection and incident response. Falco, which was contributed to the CNCF in 2018, is now an incubation-level hosted project with more than 40 million downloads.

About Sysdig

Sysdig is driving the standard for cloud and container security. The company pioneered cloud-native runtime threat detection and response by creating Falco and Sysdig as open source standards and key building blocks of the Sysdig platform. With the platform, teams can find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage cloud configurations, permissions and compliance. From containers and Kubernetes to cloud services, teams get a single view of risk from source to run, with no blind spots, no guesswork, no black boxes. The largest and most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig.

