National Health Investors: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Financial Results

Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.44, a decrease of 41.1% from the same period in the prior year. The twelve month decline is attributable to impairment charges recorded on ten real estate properties either sold or classified to assets held for sale totaling $51.8 million, $28.0 million in rent concessions granted during the year, Holiday Retirement's ("Holiday") nonpayment of contractual rent of $11.4 million and a $5.4 million year-over-year increase in non-cash stock-based compensation. These declines were offset by increases of approximately $11.2 million in gains from the sales of real estate assets as compared to the same period in the prior year and new investments funded since December 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.14 compared to $0.83 in the prior year period.

National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.07, a decrease of 16.4% from the same period in the prior year. NAREIT FFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.62, a decrease of 16.2% from the same period in the prior year.

Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1.06, a decrease of 22.6% from the same period in the prior year. Normalized FFO per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.60, a decrease of 17.9% from the same period in the prior year.

Normalized FAD for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $45.9 million, a decrease of $13.1 million, or 22.2%, from the same period in the prior year. The decrease was due primarily to a decline of $13.2 million in rental revenue excluding straight-line rent and taxes and insurance on leased properties which included approximately $3.0 million from increased rent concessions, $8.6 million from the sale of nine Holiday properties in the third quarter of 2021 as well as nonpayment of contractual rent, and $2.1 million from other dispositions. This was offset by acquisitions closed during the year and contributions from annual escalators on in-place leases. Normalized FAD for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $209.5 million, a decrease of $32.6 million, or 12.6%, from the same period in the prior year. The decrease was due to a decline of $32.3 million in rental revenue excluding straight-line rent and taxes and insurance on leased properties which included approximately $20.2 million from increased rent concessions, $15.7 million from the sale of nine Holiday properties in the third quarter of 2021 as well as nonpayment of contractual rent, and $3.3 million from other dispositions. This was offset by acquisitions closed during the year, contributions from annual escalators on in-place leases, and lower interest expense.

Net income, Normalized FFO and NAREIT FFO per common share for the three month and year ended December 31, 2021 include the dilutive impact of 664,607 common shares issued since December 31, 2020.

Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, stated, "We are making steady progress on optimizing our portfolio through dispositions, rent restructuring and tenant transitions. We have completed dispositions of 23 properties for $243.7 million including 19 underperforming senior housing properties for $195.2 million at a low single digit NOI cap rate. We are in the process of disposing another subset of underperforming properties which will result in improved senior housing lease coverage with a core group of operators that we look forward to growing with for many years to come."

Mr. Mendelsohn continued, "We are working closely with Bickford to sell several properties that are weighing on their cash flow and to restructure the lease as we described in November. The pace of the restructuring has been impacted by the emergence of omicron and, particularly, its impact on staffing which may require additional near-term assistance, but the overall structure of the deal is still in place. Our lawsuit against the tenant entity in the legacy Holiday portfolio is ongoing, but we are in regular contact with the existing manager and expect to move quickly with the transition as soon as allowable."

Mr. Mendelsohn concluded, "Last year was the most challenging year NHI has faced, and we are proud we were able to provide needed assistance to our senior housing operators during such a period. The industry has been negatively impacted by the recent surge in Covid cases and is obviously still struggling with historically low occupancy and high labor costs, so we expect we will have to continue to provide support throughout 2022 which limits our ability to provide guidance at this time. Fortunately, NHI is in a strong financial position with leverage within our targeted range, a right-sized dividend and plenty of access to capital, which positions us well to return to growing the portfolio this year."

Portfolio Activity

In December 2021, the Company sold a senior living community consisting of 98 units located in Florida for cash consideration of $7.8 million, incurred transaction costs of $0.5 million and recorded a gain of approximately $3.7 million. Rental income was $0.1 million and $0.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 5% management fee and recurring capex for this property was negative 5.7% with EBITDARM coverage of negative 0.40x.

In December 2021, the Company sold an assisted living community consisting of 76 units located in Ohio for cash consideration of $12.0 million, incurred transactions cost of $0.1 million and recorded a gain of approximately $0.2 million. The Company received a net lease termination fee of $2.5 million which is included in "Other income" on the Consolidated Statement of Income. Rental income was $0.3 million and $1.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 5% management fee and recurring capex for this property was approximately 2.5% with EBITDARM coverage of approximately 0.36x.

In December 2021, the Company sold a senior living community consisting of 180 units located in Idaho for cash consideration of $3.9 million, incurred transaction costs of $0.2 million and recorded a gain of approximately $2.2 million. Rental income was $0.2 million and $0.8 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The adjusted annualized NOI yield assuming a 4% management fee for this property was negative 13.8% with EBITDARM coverage of negative 0.41x.

In January 2022, NHI transferred the operations of a skilled nursing facility located in Avondale, AZ from Genesis Healthcare, Inc. to a subsidiary of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG). The property was added to NHI's existing master lease which expands the relationship to 20 properties and extends the lease maturity by five years.

In January 2022, the Company sold a medical office building located in Texas for approximately $5.1 million in cash consideration, and incurred $0.3 million of transaction costs, resulting in a gain of approximately $3.0 million. The property was classified in assets held for sale on the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021. Revenue for this property was $0.1 million and $0.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

In January 2022, NHI announced that it will fund a $28.5 million development loan to construct The Courtyard of Fitchburg, a 108-unit assisted living and memory care community in Fitchburg, WI. The four-year loan has an annual interest rate of 8.5% and two one-year extensions. NHI has a purchase option on the property once it has stabilized. The community with be operated by Encore Senior Living (formerly 41 Management), a growing partnership of NHI's that now includes nine investments.

Assets Held for Sale & Impairment of Real Estate

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded impairment charges of $29.3 million on six properties. Of this total, approximately $21.0 million relates to four properties reclassified to assets held for sale, $1.9 million for one property classified in assets held for sale and $6.4 million for one transitioning property whose net carrying value prior to the impairment charge was determined not to be recoverable.

In 2021, the Company recorded $51.8 million in impairment charges on ten properties comprised of i) $5.9 million on two properties that were sold during the year, ii) $39.5 million on seven properties that were reclassified to assets held for sale during the year and iii) $6.4 million on the transitioning property discussed above.

Collections and Deferrals

In February 2022, NHI has collected 76.0% of contractual cash due. The remaining balance for the month is comprised of the following: 4.0% in outstanding contractual cash due NHI expects to collect; 7.8% in deferrals related to Bickford; 3.8% in deferrals either agreed to or anticipated with three other tenants; and 8.4% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday properties.

For the quarter-to-date, NHI has collected 79.0% of contractual cash due. The remaining balance for the month is comprised of the following: 2.0% in outstanding contractual cash due NHI expects to collect; 7.8% in deferrals related to Bickford; 2.8% in deferrals either agreed to or anticipated with four other tenants; and 8.4% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday properties.

NHI has agreed with Bickford to defer $4.0 million in contractual rent due for the first quarter of 2022. The Company also reached agreement with four other tenants regarding additional rent deferrals of approximately $1.2 million in first quarter of 2022. NHI also anticipates deferring approximately $0.7 million for an additional tenant in the first quarter of 2022. NHI anticipates that some tenants may need additional rent deferrals to assist them with the ongoing impact of the pandemic. The timing and amount of any additional deferrals cannot yet be determined.

Occupancy

The following table summarizes the average portfolio occupancy for Senior Living Communities ("SLC"), Bickford and Holiday for the periods indicated, excluding development properties in operation less than 24 months, notes receivable, and properties transitioned to new operators or disposed.

Properties 3Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Dec-21 Jan-22 SLC 9 77.3 % 77.7 % 78.5 % 80.4 % 81.7 % 81.7 % 81.7 % Bickford1 42 79.1 % 75.0 % 77.4 % 80.2 % 81.3 % 80.9 % 81.0 % Holiday2 17 78.8 % 75.6 % 75.8 % 77.8 % 78.4 % 77.2 % 77.0 %

1Prior period occupancies have been restated to include an additional building, in operation for at least 24-months, and the sale of six properties in the second quarter of 2021. Includes four properties classified as assets held for sale at December 31, 2021.

2Holiday occupancy for 17 properties is restated retroactively to reflect the sale of nine properties in the third quarter of 2021. Includes one property classified as assets held for sale at December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At January 31, 2022, NHI had $10 million outstanding under a $550 million revolver and approximately $16.4 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The Company has approximately $415.7 million available under the ATM program.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

NHI will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET, to discuss fourth quarter results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 954-0623, with the confirmation number 22014893. The live broadcast of NHI's fourth quarter conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com . The online replay will follow shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. Visit www.nhireit.com for more information.

Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,477 $ 37,138 $ 111,804 $ 185,126 Elimination of certain non-cash items in net income: Depreciation 19,299 21,024 80,798 83,150 Depreciation related to noncontrolling interests (210 ) (210 ) (839 ) (777 ) Gains on sales of real estate, net (6,072 ) (309 ) (32,498 ) (21,316 ) Impairments of real estate 29,355 - 51,817 - NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 48,849 57,643 211,082 246,183 Loss on early retirement of debt 1,462 3,924 1,912 3,924 Non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivable 1,144 - 709 380 Recognition of unamortized note receivable commitment fees - - (375 ) - Lease termination fee (2,464 ) - (2,464 ) - Litigation settlement (350 ) - (616 ) - Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders 48,641 61,567 210,248 250,487 Straight-line lease revenue, net (3,558 ) (4,930 ) (15,312 ) (20,791 ) Straight-line lease revenue, net, related to noncontrolling interests 25 29 91 111 Straight-line lease expense related to equity method investment (9 ) 31 46 113 Amortization of lease incentives 252 252 1,026 987 Amortization of original issue discount 80 - 295 303 Amortization of debt issuance costs 554 823 2,404 2,979 Amortization related to equity method investment (216 ) 726 1,109 1,261 Note receivable credit loss expense (185 ) (11 ) 949 991 Non-cash stock-based compensation 989 290 8,415 3,061 Equity method investment capital expenditures (105 ) (105 ) (420 ) (420 ) Equity method investment non-refundable fees received (557 ) 331 622 660 Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 45,911 $ 59,003 $ 209,473 $ 239,742 BASIC Weighted average common shares outstanding 45,850,599 44,859,894 45,714,221 44,696,285 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.07 $ 1.28 $ 4.62 $ 5.51 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.06 $ 1.37 $ 4.60 $ 5.60 DILUTED Weighted average common shares outstanding 45,850,718 44,861,469 45,729,497 44,698,004 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.07 $ 1.28 $ 4.62 $ 5.51 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 1.06 $ 1.37 $ 4.60 $ 5.60

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD.

Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD

These supplemental performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs. Consequently, our Funds From Operations ("FFO"), Normalized FFO and Normalized Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") may not provide a meaningful measure of our performance as compared to that of other REITs. Since other REITs may not use our definition of these performance measures, caution should be exercised when comparing our FFO, Normalized FFO and Normalized FAD to that of other REITs. These financial performance measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (these measures do not include changes in operating assets and liabilities) and therefore should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of performance, or to net cash flow from operating activities as determined by GAAP as a measure of liquidity, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the Company is no longer presenting Adjusted Funds from Operations as a supplemental measure of operating performance.

Funds From Operations - FFO

FFO, as defined by NAREIT and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs. Diluted FFO assumes the exercise of stock options and other potentially dilutive securities. Normalized FFO excludes from FFO certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some difficulty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs.

FFO and Normalized FFO are important supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative, and should be supplemented with a measure such as FFO. The term FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue.

Funds Available for Distribution - FAD

In addition to the adjustments included in the calculation of Normalized FFO, Normalized FAD excludes the impact of any straight-line rent revenue, amortization of the original issue discount on our senior unsecured notes, amortization of debt issuance costs, non-cash stock based compensation, as well as certain non-cash items related to our equity method investment.

Normalized FAD is an important supplemental performance measure for a REIT. GAAP requires a lessor to recognize contractual lease payments into income on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. This straight-line adjustment has the effect of reporting lease income that is significantly more or less than the contractual cash flows received pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement. GAAP also requires any discount or premium related to indebtedness and debt issuance costs to be amortized as non-cash adjustments to earnings. The Company also adjusts Normalized FAD for the net change in the allowance for expected credit losses, non-cash stock based compensation as well as certain non-cash items related to equity method investments such as straight-line lease expense and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments. Normalized FAD is an important supplemental measure of liquidity for a REIT as a useful indicator of the ability to distribute dividends to stockholders.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) Revenues: Rental income $ 60,907 $ 74,941 $ 271,049 $ 307,208 Interest income and other 8,761 6,297 27,666 25,603 69,668 81,238 298,715 332,811 Expenses: Depreciation 19,299 21,024 80,798 83,150 Interest 12,282 12,293 50,810 52,882 Legal 701 427 908 1,252 Franchise, excise and other taxes 79 (19 ) 788 534 General and administrative 3,202 3,176 18,431 13,304 Taxes and insurance on leased properties 4,119 2,463 11,638 9,653 Loan and realty losses (gains) 28,441 (11 ) 52,766 991 68,123 39,353 216,139 161,766 Loss from equity method investment - (1,108 ) (1,545 ) (3,126 ) Loss on early retirement of debt (1,462 ) (3,924 ) (1,912 ) (3,924 ) Gains on sales of real estate, net 6,072 309 32,498 21,316 Other income 350 - 350 - Net income 6,505 37,162 111,967 185,311 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (28 ) (23 ) (163 ) (185 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,477 $ 37,139 $ 111,804 $ 185,126 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,850,599 44,859,894 45,714,221 44,696,285 Diluted 45,850,718 44,861,469 45,729,497 44,698,004 Earnings per common share: Net income attributable to common stockholders - basic $ 0.14 $ 0.83 $ 2.45 $ 4.14 Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.83 $ 2.44 $ 4.14

Selected Balance Sheet Data ($ in thousands) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Real estate properties, net $ 2,317,880 $ 2,667,432 Mortgage and other notes receivable, net $ 299,952 $ 292,427 Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,412 $ 43,344 Straight-line rent receivable $ 96,198 $ 95,703 Assets held for sale, net $ 66,398 $ - Other assets $ 21,036 $ 21,583 Debt $ 1,242,883 $ 1,499,285 National Health Investors Stockholders' Equity $ 1,507,083 $ 1,512,234

