Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has successfully been recertified under the AS9100 Rev "D" Quality Systems Surveillance Audit.

AS9100 is the International Quality Management System standard for the Aviation, Space and Defense ("AS&D") industry, created by the IAQG, and AS9100 Rev D (2020) is the most recent version. The standard provides suppliers with requirements for creating and maintaining a comprehensive quality system for providing safe and reliable products to the AS&D industry, as well as civil & military aviation requirements. "AS9100 Certified" means an organization has met the requirements of AS9100 Rev "D". Star was successfully re-certified to the AS9100 Revision D ISO 9001-2010 Standard during the month of February 2022.

This achievement re-affirms Star's continuous commitment to invest in quality management systems, ensuring that we provide the highest possible quality products, systems and services to our customers in the aviation sectors.

AS9100 Rev. "D" is a universally adopted and standardized Quality Management System for the aerospace industry. Operated under the auspices of Society of Automotive Engineers and the European Association of Aerospace Industries, AS9100 incorporates ISO 9000 entirely, while adding additional requirements relating to quality, risk and safety. This ensures products have a consistently high level of quality, safety and reliability. Major aerospace manufacturers and suppliers world-wide require the certification as a precondition of doing business with them.

Amir Bhatti, CEO of Star Navigation, states that, "Star Navigation is deeply committed to operational excellence, and continuous investment in its people as well as continuous processes improvement. The AS9100 Rev "D" certification is a significant mile-stone, show-casing our capabilities: from design to supporting and development to production of advanced aerospace systems."

