Industry-Leading Savage Enterprises Signs Letter of Intent to Purchase 21% Stake in Oklahoma Based Company, Candice Group D.B.A. Oryon Canna

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to purchase an 21% stake in the Oklahoma based cannabis brand, Candice Group, D.B.A. Oryon Canna (https://oryoncanna.com/). This transaction is expected to occur within the next 45 days from the initial signing of the letter of intent.

Savage Enterprises has established itself as a dominant leader in the e-liquid, hemp, and cannabinoid-derived products industries as a retailer and wholesaler. Savage has stayed committed to improving the community it serves with superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Candice Group, D.B.A. Oryon Canna, provides exceptional quality disposable vape products available in hundreds of retail locations across Oklahoma and remains one of the most innovative brands in the space. With the collaboration between Candice Group's experience in Oklahoma-based retail locations and Savage Enterprises' expertise in scaling businesses in various industries, Savage Enterprises, and Candice Group plans to synergize strategy between companies to further growth in the business-to-consumer model nationwide.

KC Gates, Dan Carmel, Jonny Tabares, and Brandon Lineberger, Managing Partners of Candice Group, elaborate on the acquisition, stating "We are thrilled to partner with Savage Enterprises who is an industry leader. Candice Group has had a great introductory year in the ever-growing Oklahoma market with the Oryon Canna brand. The strategic partnership with Savage will not only solidify the brand foundation but will provide ample opportunities for growth. We look forward to continued product innovation and service excellence in Oklahoma and future emerging marketing with the support and guidance of Savage."

Chris Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, furthers, "I am blown away by the guys at Candice Group and Oryon Canna out of Oklahoma. They have built an incredibly amazing brand with incredibly amazing people. For me, this will bring tremendous value to Savage Enterprises by furthering our strategy to offer legal products in every state. In return, we plan to bring tons of value to Oryon by offering infrastructure and insight to other markets."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, concludes, "This is an extremely exciting time for Savage Enterprises and Candice Group. We are thrilled to establish a relationship where we can provide further growth for the product innovation and brand foundation for Oryon while providing insight and experience into the many industries that Savage Enterprises services. We think this will be a great opportunity for both companies and we couldn't be more excited."

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises and Candice Group D.B.A. Oryon Canna. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

