Dolly Varden Silver Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Fury Gold Mines' Homestake Ridge Project at Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Fury Gold Mines Limited ("Fury" or the "Company") (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) is please to announce that Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden") (DV) (DOLLF) shareholders have voted overwhelmingly (98.8%) in favour to approve i) the previously announced $50 million acquisition of Fury's Homestake Ridge gold-silver project (the "Transaction") (see news release dated December 6, 2021) and (ii) the resultant creation of a new "control person" of Dolly Varden, being Fury, at a special meeting of Dolly Varden shareholders held today.

"We are very pleased to see strong approval of the Transaction and are excited to move forward with Dolly Varden," commented Tim Clark, CEO of Fury. "This shows significant support of the project from Dolly Varden management, Board and shareholders, one that will be instrumental in solidifying two key projects in the Kitsault Valley mineral deposit trend. We look forward to working with the Dolly Varden team and supporting their efforts at the Board level as they move forward in executing on their vision for a highly prospective region of BC's Golden Triangle."

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of customary closing conditions, including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Assuming that all conditions to closing of the Transaction are satisfied or waived, the Transaction is expected to be completed on or about February 25, 2022.

Additional information regarding the terms of the Transaction, including a summary of the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement with respect to the Transaction, is set out in the information circular of Dolly Varden dated January 21, 2022, which is filed under Dolly Varden's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

