The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2021. The company's corrected earnings release, presentation and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.
Mosaic has also posted a Market Update presentation, which is available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/market-education/default.aspx.
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, February 23 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
