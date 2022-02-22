Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (TSX: SXI) (formerly, Synex International Inc.) (the "Company" or "Synex") announced today that Victor Leung has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to thank Mr. Leung for his contributions to the Company.

Concurrently with the resignation of Mr. Leung, Hari Rupawala was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Synex Renewable Energy Corporation (formerly, Synex International Inc.)

Synex is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company engaged in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of renewable energy projects in Canada. It has ownership interests in 12 MW of operating hydro projects in British Columbia and owns a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Power Ltd. The Company also has 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of capacity, and approximately 17 wind development sites that could provide up to 4,850 MW of clean power in British Columbia. For further information, visit www.synex.com.

