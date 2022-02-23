ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, today announced the company has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31st, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The December 31st 2021 Form 10-Q includes ClickStream's reviewed financial statements.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

WinQuik is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently under construction as ClickStream considers revamping the Platform to give it a new improved form, structure and appearance. For more information, please visit WinQuik online and follow WinQuik on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit HeyPal online and follow HeyPal on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit Nifter online and follow Nifter on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit Joey's Animal Kingdom online.

