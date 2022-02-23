Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis.

The Company posted first quarter revenue of $422,261, up 0.5% from 2020, with operating expenses increasing to $999,100, up 0.1% from 2020.

"We continue to focus on growing our business with innovative solutions, including ESG initiatives, across the agri-food sector, as well as possible acquisitions of related products and services," said Hubert Lau, TrustBIX CEO.

The Company's financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021, and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis, have been filed and are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

