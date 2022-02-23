Coopunion Network Upgrades from the Origin Network to the Cape of Good Hope Network -- the New Official Website is Online

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / On February 23rd, 2022, Coopunion Network (CUN), the Layer 1 network with the mainnet Coin, launch its new Beta website www.coopunion.net marking the official start of CUN evolving from the first stage of Origin Network to the second stage of Cape of Good Hope Network.

Coopunion Network, a distributed network infrastructure that evolves from Ethereum, aims to build a blockchain network and ecosystem with high performance, high security, and low cost to improve user experience, reduce the costs and protect users' assets in the digital world. Ultimately CUN will be a DAO-governed network.

In August 2020, a group of researchers and developers in the blockchain industry, who had a strong belief in Bitcoin's philosophy and expected a better seamless user experience and lower cost on Web3, decided to build a new public chain network by improving and evolving from Ethereum.

As a practical project, CUN adopts the route of phased-mixed consensus and will improve and iterate Ethereum gradually on network performance, security and privacy, asset decentralization, cross-chain interaction, etc. CUN introduced PoA consensus as an access mechanism in the first stage (Origin Network), will adopt PoS+PoA in the second stage (Cape of Good Hope Network) to achieve stake-voting as access consensus, and in the third stage (New Generation Network), the consensus of the network will shift to PoS+PBFT.

The mainnet Coin refers to Coopunion Network Point, or CUNP for short, which is used to pay the Gas fee of CUN network. It is also the perpetual certificate that quantifies users' contributions. Joining the CUN community or becoming nodes or developers are all subject to rewards with CUNPs.

CUN is currently upgrading from the Origin Network to the Cape of Good Hope Network, featuring the same performance as BSC and Polygon. It will gradually improve in the second and third stages. Various Dapps will be generated to practice the spirit of blockchain and help to achieve business success in the web 3.0 era. At the same time, in terms of community governance, CUN will gradually become a DAO-governed network in New Generation Network stage.

At present, except the official website, CUN is also on a number of social media, including Medium(Coopunion Network), Twitter (@CUNFans), Telegram (CUN Community), and Discord (Coopunion Network) to facilitate users to learn more about the CUN and join the community. As a network that aims to realize DAO governance, CUN attaches great importance to users' participation and support. CUN welcomes all users who believe in blockchain and DAO to join together to create a better Ethereum network.

