Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Bitrue, a renowned cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that they will begin supporting ADA as a base currency on the exchange on February 24th, 2022.

Bitrue has a long history of working with the Cardano blockchain. With the debut of OccamFi in June 2021, they were the first exchange to enable trading for Cardano native assets, and they are also the first exchange to support community stake pools with contributions of 2,000,000 ADA delegated to pools operated by trustworthy community members.

According to Adam O'Neill, Bitrue's Chief Marketing Officer, 'Bitrue has demonstrated a long-term commitment to the Cardano community and the multiple teams that are developing within it, progressively incorporating ADA into every product or service that is offered on the exchange. The inclusion of an ADA base pair demonstrates our continued support for Cardano's native currency'.

Also, ETH, XDC, SOL, LTC, ICP, SHIB, GALA, AVAX, MATIC, and MANA will be the initial coins to be linked with ADA. More trading pairs shall be added on a weekly basis. 'The ADA community is rapidly expanding throughout the world as the digital currency continues to reach new milestones and establish itself as one of the key drivers of the new digital finance revolution. Similarly, we've noticed an incredible surge in the number of ADA fans on Bitrue, and it's our delight to present them with simple trading pairs that use ADA,' Mr. O'Neill stated. On February 24th, 2022, the first ten trading pairs with ADA as the basis coin shall hence be introduced.

Bitrue, which debuted in July 2018, is a diverse cryptocurrency exchange that supports trading, lending, and investments. Bitrue intends to use blockchain technology to provide financial possibilities to everyone, regardless of geography or financial situation. They have offices all over the world and are constantly developing new features to effectively support the new wave of the digital economy.

For more information and regular updates, visit Bitrue's official website and the Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram channels.

