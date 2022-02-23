In around 20 years, industry, mobility, electricity and heat generation are to be completely climate-neutral, and fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal are increasingly being replaced by renewable energies. In addition to wind and solar energy, policymakers are increasingly focusing on hydrogen as a source of energy. According to a study, experts such as the Hydrogen Council estimate that the invisible, odorless and non-toxic gas will have a market volume of 2.5 trillion USD by 2050. USD by 2050. As a pioneer and leading manufacturer of fuel cells, NASDAQ-listed Plug Power aims to profit by building a comprehensive green hydrogen ecosystem that spans production, storage, delivery and power generation. The projections issued by management through 2025 sound euphoric. Yet some questions remain.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
