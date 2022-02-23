25-year Temporary Occupation Permit in the port of La Rochelle (west coast of France) in order to construct storage silos

Target of 10,000 tons of cement sold in 2021 successfully achieved

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, today announces the signing of an AOT (Autorisation Temporaire d'Occupation, or Temporary Occupation Permit) in the port of La Rochelle for the next 25 years, and also announces that it has met its 2021 target with 10,000 tons of cement sold.

A 25-year Temporary Occupation Permit benefiting the sustainable logistics strategy

In line with the deployment of its operational roadmap, this signing of an Temporary Occupation Permit for the next 25 years will allow Hoffmann Green Cement to set up storage silos in the port of La Rochelle, a major port on the Atlantic coast port that accommodates every type of ship from freighter to pleasure boat. The aim is to have prime maritime access both for incoming supplies of raw materials and outgoing shipments of end products. Located just 45 minutes from the Bournezeau industrial plant, this new site represents a key milestone in the Company's sustainable logistics and circular economy strategy. Construction of the first 2 silos will begin this coming summer and should be completed in the spring of 2023. With a storage capacity of approximately 3,500 tons each, the Company will eventually build 4 storage silos to support its development. The investment in line with the Company's strategic plan is estimated at €10 million.

2021 Guidance confirmed

After selling 1,875 tons in the first half of 2021, the Company's activity intensified considerably during the second half. Indeed, over 2021 as a whole, the volume of cement sold exceeded 10,000 tons, perfectly in line with the Company's objective. Sales principally concerned Hoffmann's H-UKR technology and related to the execution of orders recorded in the order book.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "During this early part of 2022, we are actively continuing the deployment of our strategic plan with the signing of this AOT permit in the port of La Rochelle, a key step in our strategy to optimize our logistics for both incoming supplies and outgoing shipments of our end products. At the same time, from a commercial standpoint, we can confirm that we have met our 2021 target to sell 10,000 tons of cement thanks to a sharp acceleration in volumes sold over the second half of the year

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With two 4.0 industrial sites already operational and a third site on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources.

Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

