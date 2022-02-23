Das Instrument A6T DE0005209589 ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES O.N. wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2022. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis.

The instrument A6T DE0005209589 ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES O.N. is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2022. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.



Das Instrument GUI GB0002374006 DIAGEO PLC LS-,28935185 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.02.2022

The instrument GUI GB0002374006 DIAGEO PLC LS-,28935185 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.02.2022



Das Instrument C72 FI4000092523 LOUDSPRING OYJ A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.02.2022

The instrument C72 FI4000092523 LOUDSPRING OYJ A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2022

