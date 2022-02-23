Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc: Ganz großer Durchbruch gelungen!
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2022 | 08:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Bonzun AB TO 1 (89/22)

At the request of Bonzun AB, the company's equity rights will be traded on
First North as from March 1, 2022. 



Security name: Bonzun AB TO 1
------------------------------
Short name:   BONZUN TO1  
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017232069 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  249575    
------------------------------

Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share 
     in Bonzun AB.                             
    Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP under August 24, 2022 - September 7,  
     2022 for the first exercise window and 70 procent of VWAP under    
     February 22, 2023 - March 8, 2023 for the second exercise window.   
     However, the price shall not be below 2,50 SEK or above 4,50 SEK.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr September 12, 2022, up until September 26, 2022             
iption March 13, 2023, up until March 27, 2023                 
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  March 23, 2023                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46 8 503 000 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
