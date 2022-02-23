Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Bonzun AB TO 1 (89/22)

At the request of Bonzun AB, the company's equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 1, 2022. Security name: Bonzun AB TO 1 ------------------------------ Short name: BONZUN TO1 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0017232069 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 249575 ------------------------------ Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Bonzun AB. Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP under August 24, 2022 - September 7, 2022 for the first exercise window and 70 procent of VWAP under February 22, 2023 - March 8, 2023 for the second exercise window. However, the price shall not be below 2,50 SEK or above 4,50 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 12, 2022, up until September 26, 2022 iption March 13, 2023, up until March 27, 2023 perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 23, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.