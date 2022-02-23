IRLAB Therapeutics: Invitation to IRLAB's Capital Markets Day 2022- Insights into our Growth Strategy

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) has the pleasure of inviting analysts, investors, and financial media to IRLAB's Capital Markets Day on March 22, 2022.

The Capital Markets Day will be held at 12:15 CET on March 22, 2022, at Helio G30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm.

The event will begin with a standing lunch and is estimated to end at 15:15. Presentations will be given from 13:00 to 15:00.

The program will provide an update on IRLAB's long-term strategy and an external perspective on IRLAB's projects and drug candidates. Presentations will be given by Nicholas Waters, CEO, Joakim Tedroff, CMO, representatives from Ipsen's management team, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the US and Europe. Representatives from IRLAB's management team will be available for discussions.

The Capital Markets Day will be sent live on IRLAB's website, and a recording will be available after the event.?A detailed agenda for the Capital Markets Day will be published well in advance of March 22.

Participate on-site or online?

It will be possible to participate in the Capital Markets Day on-site or online. Those who participate online will be able to submit their questions online.

To participate in the Capital Markets Day, on-site or online, please register by completing the form on?https://tv.streamfabriken.com/irlab-cmd-2022 no later than March 8.

For more information

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 700 81 81 17

E-mail: asa.hillsten@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on discovery and development of novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced drug candidates, Mesdopetam (IRL790), licensed to Ipsen, and Pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PD-P) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through its proprietary research platform, the Integrative Screening Process (ISP), IRLAB has discovered and developed all its projects within Parkinson's disease and will have an ability to also discover drug candidates for other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the Phase IIb clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phases. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information is found on www.irlab.se.

