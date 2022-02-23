The Korean manufacturer said its solar module business will be closed by the end of June. It blamed uncertainties in the global solar industry for its decision.Korean electronics manufacturer LG announced that it will close its solar module business by the end of June. "The decision comes as uncertainties in the global solar panel business continue to increase due to a variety of contributing factors, including the intensification of price competition and the rising cost of raw materials," the company said in a statement. "LG will continue to stand behind its brand and the company will maintain ...

