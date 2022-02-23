Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.02.2022
Halo Collective - 3 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
23.02.2022 | 09:05
Nasdaq Welcomes COBALT as a Certified Adviser on First North

Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces
that Nasdaq Riga has granted COBALT, a law firm, the status of Certified
Adviser on the First North Market in Latvia as of February 23. 

Certified Adviser status authorizes COBALT to guide growth companies in Latvia
through the First North application process and ensure that the companies meet
First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. 

"Raising capital through a stock exchange is becoming more and more attractive
for entrepreneurs, and the support of professional advisors is an important
success factor for companies on their IPO journey. So we welcome COBALT to the
Nasdaq First North family of certified advisors and wish them all success in
supporting modern and ambitious Latvian companies that seek to raise growth
capital," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of
Nasdaq Baltic Market. 

"Capital market transactions are a practice area at COBALT where we see great
potential for our clients to take their business to the next level. The First
North market has become a progressive platform for raising capital, opening up
new finance opportunities for a growing number of businesses. We consider a
First North Certified Adviser status as an important addition to our services
and expect that it will help us to facilitate the achievement of our clients'
business goals," says Edgars Lodzinš, a partner at COBALT. 

COBALT is a closely integrated alliance of top-tier law offices across the
Baltics with an affiliated office in Belarus as well, altogether uniting more
than 250 attorneys and support staff. The firm's legal professionals offer
leading-edge solutions in all key areas of business law and regularly represent
local and international businesses in the most complex cases. 

The Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. First North is an
alternative market and is often seen as the first step towards trading on the
regulated market. Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial
industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special
First North training. The complete list of First North Certified Advisers is
available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact
Dace Bulte
+371 67 212 431
dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
