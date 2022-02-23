Nasdaq Welcomes COBALT as a Certified Adviser on First North

Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, February 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq Riga has granted COBALT, a law firm, the status of Certified Adviser on the First North Market in Latvia as of February 23. Certified Adviser status authorizes COBALT to guide growth companies in Latvia through the First North application process and ensure that the companies meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. "Raising capital through a stock exchange is becoming more and more attractive for entrepreneurs, and the support of professional advisors is an important success factor for companies on their IPO journey. So we welcome COBALT to the Nasdaq First North family of certified advisors and wish them all success in supporting modern and ambitious Latvian companies that seek to raise growth capital," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market. "Capital market transactions are a practice area at COBALT where we see great potential for our clients to take their business to the next level. The First North market has become a progressive platform for raising capital, opening up new finance opportunities for a growing number of businesses. We consider a First North Certified Adviser status as an important addition to our services and expect that it will help us to facilitate the achievement of our clients' business goals," says Edgars Lodzinš, a partner at COBALT. COBALT is a closely integrated alliance of top-tier law offices across the Baltics with an affiliated office in Belarus as well, altogether uniting more than 250 attorneys and support staff. The firm's legal professionals offer leading-edge solutions in all key areas of business law and regularly represent local and international businesses in the most complex cases. The Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. First North is an alternative market and is often seen as the first step towards trading on the regulated market. Certified Advisers serving on First North are financial industry and business consultancy professionals and have completed special First North training. The complete list of First North Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Nasdaq Media Relations Contact Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com