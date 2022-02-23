- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse says issues planned for the investment groups CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial and CSA Real Estate Switzerland.
- • The opening of the CSA Real Estate Switzerland Commercial with a volume of CHF 250 million will commence on April 25, 2022
- • Subscriptions will be open to all tax-exempt pension funds domiciled in Switzerland
- • In the case of the capital increase of the CSA Real Estate Switzerland, which will have a maximum volume of CHF 350 million, existing investors can participate during the subscription period from May 9 to 13, 2022
