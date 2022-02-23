Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Goldman Sachs International

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit, decided to terminate the cash equity memberships of Goldman Sachs International. The membership will expire as of February 28, 2022. Goldman Sachs International has traded with member ID GSI the INET Trading System. Member: Goldman Sachs International INET ID: GSI Membership termination: 28th of February, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 3753 2196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Copenhagen