Mittwoch, 23.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit,
decided to 
terminate the cash equity memberships of Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.
The membership will expire as of February 28, 2022.

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd has traded with member ID CSB the INET
Trading System. 


Member:         Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd
INET ID:         CSB                 
Membership termination: 28th of February, 2022        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda  
 Wallander or                                  
Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (7785) 616500 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.     
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen
