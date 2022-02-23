Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) introduced the inaugural Guidewire EMEA Outstanding Achievement Awards at its customer conference, Guidewire Insurance Forum, in London yesterday. The awards honour Guidewire customers that have made a significant impact on their business using Guidewire technology, within three categories: engage personally, innovate freely, and grow efficiently.

Brian Desmond, Guidewire's chief marketing officer, presented the awards to Colonnade (Luxembourg), Direct Line Group (UK), P&V (Belgium), and Tryg (Denmark).

Each winner presented on their achievement at the conference:

Grzegorz Ukleja, chief information officer, and Simon Brimicombe, head of Consumer, Colonnade, described their experience of deploying one platform, with one instance across six countries in under two years. They are achieving efficiency from a single platform across all their markets and are providing a customer-driven solution, using data and state-of the-art technology that is built for the future. In addition, they will be able to offer customised propositions for each segment and market, as well as support multiple distribution channels, all with a superior speed to market.



For additional information about Colonnade, visit www.colonnadeinsurance.com

Andrew Morrell, tribe lead, Direct Line Group, talked about how their platform transformation is a key foundation to a more agile business; with motor and home transformation well underway, their entire customer offering refined (from quote to post sale interaction), and the fact that DLG is already making self-service much easier for their customers.



For additional information about DLG, visit www.directlinegroup.co.uk

Rudi Serron, chief information officer, P&V, explained how Guidewire is at the core of their transformation project, which has resulted in enhanced functional processes and faster, more responsive interactions with agents and brokers and ultimately with their policyholders. Proven benefits include improved NPS, speed to market, multiple and digitalised ways to interact, and reduced costs. Embarking on a cloud journey to support their digitalisation strategy they are enhancing both digital and transformation capabilities.



For additional information about P&V, visit www.pv.be

Inger Lise Angelskår, vice president, Finance and Development Claims, Tryg, presented their claims vision for satisfied customers and operational excellence through automation and how their foundational partnership with Guidewire is helping deliver on that vision. Keeping the customer at the centre of development, automation is now the rule, and manual handling the exception. Underlying their claims automation is Guidewire Claims Autopilot, developed with contribution from Tryg.



For additional information about Tryg, visit www.tryg.com

